The motion of a relativistic particle of invariant mass m subject to a prescribed force is described by the relativistic form of Newton's 2nd law. The case of a constant force illustrates a number of features quite distinct from non-relativististic motion. This script derives the solution using MATLAB dsolve as an illustration of the use of the symbolic math toolbox and examines one- and two-dimensional motions. This script may interest students and other enthusiasts of physics. Practical application is found in the motion of electrons in a constant electric field, a special case of a constant electromagnetic field.

