The Only 4 Legs and Butt Moves You Need for the 30-Day Dumbbell Challenge

There's a reason you should never skip leg day : Your lower-body muscles power all your daily movements, like walking, climbing stairs and even getting out of bed . Keeping them strong is crucial to staying active while remaining injury-free.

"You'll be able to walk, climb, run or bike without getting tired quickly," says Mathew Forzaglia , certified personal trainer and founder of Forzag Fitness on the NEOU App . "Plus, working out our legs — which is one of our bigger muscle groups — will help us burn more calories, as having more muscle will keep your body burning all day long."

And while body-weight exercises like squats and lunges are great for beginners, adding dumbbells to those exercises helps you build muscle and get stronger even faster. That's because your muscles need a challenge: Eventually, they adapt to your workout and you have to up the resistance so they're forced to grow.

The four exercises below from Forzaglia, our 30-Day Dumbbell Challenge host, target all the muscles in your lower body — including your glutes (the muscles in your butt). You'll do this workout every time our challenge calendar says "Legs and Butt." (You can also do this workout anytime outside of the challenge!)

Every six days, the rep scheme changes so you're doing the following:

Try This Dumbbell Workout for Legs and Butt

For this workout, you'll need a set of dumbbells . If you don't have one, try one of these creative alternatives to dumbbells .

First, don't forget to start with a quick warm-up: Walk briskly for 5 minutes or jog in place for 3 minutes to get your legs ready to work. You can also try this 5-minute leg day warm-up routine or this 5-minute glute activation series (or both!) for a more robust warm-up.

You can also begin seated against a box or exercise bench, with the edge of the bench aligning with the bottom of your shoulder blades, and do your hip thrusts from there. This gives your hips a greater range of motion, increasing the intensity of the exercise, Forzaglia says.

Follow Along With the Challenge

Use the calendar below to help you stay on track with the 30-Day Dumbbell Challenge . Do the workout (or rest day) listed, then check off each day as you complete it. (Get a printer-friendly version here .)