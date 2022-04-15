ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert’s Cutest Photos With Husband Brendan McLoughlin Prove They Have the Sweetest Marriage

By Jennifer Machin
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Always meant to be! Miranda Lambert 's marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin may have seemed like it came out of nowhere, but the couple have proved to be the real deal.

The country singer met her beau in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America . At the time, she was doing press for Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel album. Meanwhile, the NYPD officer was working as security for the event. Though the two could have easily spoken, it looks like nothing would have happened if it wasn't for Miranda's friends who set her up.

This Ain't Your Mama's Wardrobe! See Miranda Lambert's Transformation

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she told The New York Times in 2019. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

The pair seemed to have instantly clicked because just two months later, they got married. She kept the news a secret and announced it the following month . "In honor of Valentine's Day, I wanted to share some news," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for ... me."

Since then, it's been a whirlwind. The Grammy -winning artist and her hubby spent a lot of time together amid the coronavirus pandemic , and it's even making them consider having baby No. 1 .

These Celeb Couples Give Us Hope Eternal Love Does Exist

"They're sightseeing, making stops, cooking, sleeping under the stars — it's been heaven. They've even had long conversations about starting a family together," a source exclusively told Life & Style . "It's something they both want but agreed to wait a little while. Now, having all this time together with no interruptions, and with the current state of the world, they're rethinking the timing of everything. A family might come sooner than they originally planned."

Brendan is already dad to son Landon from his previous relationship with ex Kaihla Rettinger. Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton , whom she split from in 2015.

Keep scrolling to see Miranda and Brendan's cutest photos together.

Comments / 14

Gale Waters
2020-06-19

y'all are acting mean spirited ~ they deserve happiness & positive support, btw he retired from a career in law enforcement like her dad; they are happy ~ be happy for them & joy will be returned to you

Reply(1)
8
