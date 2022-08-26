RS Recommends: Get a Full Month of Audible for Free With Amazon’s Latest Promo

Amazon’s subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running a new deal on an Audible subscription .

Amazon is offering a full month of Audible Premium Plus free for new users. Normally $14.95/month, the deal gets you 30 days of free streaming to Audible’s huge library of content.

This is the best Audible offer live right now and one of the best Audible deals we’ve seen online. The trick is to sign up for the service using this offer link here . Once you sign up, you’ll have instant access to 30 days of free audiobooks, podcasts and more through Audible Premium Plus.

Buy One Month Audible Free Streaming Amazon

Audible Premium Plus is the service’s highest tier and the latest Audible offer gets you free access to thousands of audiobooks and “Audible Originals” online (“Originals” are essentially handful of shorter titles released by well-known authors).

Your free Audible trial also includes one “credit” a month, which can be redeemed for an audiobook of your choice. The audiobook you pick will be added to your library, and accessible via Audible’s website on a Mac or PC, through the Audible app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, or by asking an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

And you’ll get free streaming of Audible podcasts, including a number of titles that are exclusive to the platform. Finally, Audible subscribers get 30% off any additional title in its library.

You can cancel any time; just note that after the one-month free trial period ends, you will be billed at the full price for each subscription. As with all Amazon deals, this one could end at any time so we recommend taking advantage of the offer while it’s still live. See full Audible deal details here .