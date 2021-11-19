ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Amazon is Offering Best Deal Yet on Audible Subscriptions

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Amazon’s subscription services like Kindle Unlimited and Prime have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running its best deal yet on an Audible subscription.

The store is offering new subscribers a 60% discount on the first three months of their subscription. Instead of $14.95 per month, you’ll pay just $5.95. Amazon has sweetened the pot even further by including a $20 Audible credit with this deal. At the end of the day, you’re basically getting three free months of Audible, plus a little extra. In total, you’ll save $47 by taking advantage of this early Black Friday promotion. If you’ve never tried Audible, here’s up everything you need to know about the service.

Each month Audible subscribers receive a “credit,” which can be redeemed on the audiobook of your choice. The audiobook you pick will be added to your library, and accessible via Audible’s website on a Mac or PC, through the Audible app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, or by asking an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

An Audible subscription also comes with access to Audible Originals, which feature a handful of shorter titles released by well-known authors. Downloading Audible Originals does not require any credits. Finally, Audible subscribers get 30% off any additional title in its library.

If you’ve never tried either Audible, there’s never been a better time. This is the most aggressive promotion Amazon has ever offered for this service, and this promotion isn’t going to last long.


