‘Live’ Cohosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Best Friends! See Their Cutest Photos Together

BFFs Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are two peas in a pod. Ever since they started working together on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, they’ve done a great job keeping fans entertained while simultaneously making some of the sweetest memories. Over the years, the cohosting duo has taken some pretty cute pics together too.

“We have telepathy,” Kelly gushed about her friendship with Ryan during an interview with People in February 2020. “We don’t need to communicate with words, we definitely share each other’s thought processes.” Because of their unbreakable bond, Kelly revealed she even trusts the American Idol star with a spare key to her house.

“He will do things for me if I’m traveling,” the New Jersey native explained. “I can ask him to go inside my house … and go bring my retainer out of the medicine cabinet and bring it to the remote.” For a while, though, Ryan was considering leaving his home in New York, as he was reminded of how much he “loves” Los Angeles while in lockdown.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan was quarantining in his mansion in Los Angeles, though he was previously living in New York to host Live. The radio personality began residing in the Big Apple upon landing his gig in 2017, but he relocated to L.A. in early 2020 to virtually host the morning talk show.

“He has nothing against New York, but he feels that he was healthier in L.A.,” a source told Closer in June 2020, adding Ryan “loves Los Angeles and misses the lifestyle.” Though the TV producer would’ve loved to “move back to Los Angeles permanently,” the source noted it wasn’t the time as he had plans to “return to set” in New York “once production” resumed.

Ryan ultimately came back to New York at the end of summer 2020 and has since been hosting the Emmy-winning series alongside his partner in crime. In September 2021, the handsome hunk and Kelly kicked off a new journey, premiering the newest season of Live at show producer Michael Gelman‘s home in Long Island, New York.

To celebrate the new season, Ryan uploaded a lovely photo of the trio on set at Michael’s abode. “The long weekend continues … Happy Labor Day!” he captioned the snap.

For a roundup of Kelly and Ryan’s cutest BFF moments over the years, scroll through the gallery of photos below!