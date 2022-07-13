RS Recommends: The Popular Echo Dot Is 60 Percent Off (But Only for a Couple More Hours)

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon’s most popular speaker has gotten consistently good updates over the past few years, and right now, the online retailer has the fourth-generation Echo Dot discounted to just $19.99 . That’s 60% off the regular price and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Echo Dot all year.

This fabric-lined compact smart speaker can be used as your alarm clock, or you can pair it with your phone to play music, which delivers surprisingly loud, vibrant sound.

The Echo Dot is equipped with Amazon Alexa; use your voice to ask Alexa to set an alarm, check the weather, read the news, or check on your daily appointments. You can also pair the Echo Dot with your smart home devices and use it as a smart hub to adjust thermostats, lock doors, and turn off lights all with your voice. This is one of Amazon’s most popular devices online, with close to 477,300 reviews.

Another great way to get the most out of your new Echo Dot is to take advantage of this limited-time Prime Day deal for a three-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited (after your trial ends, your subscription will auto-renew for $9.99 or $8.99 for Prime subscribers). An Amazon Music subscription lets you play any song on-demand and ad-free, from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to Neil Young’s entire catalog. Keep listening with unlimited skips and listen to all your favorite music offline. Bear in mind that this promo is only eligible for first-time Amazon Echo device owners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

At this price, it’s worth picking up a second Echo Dot to pair together for a rich, surround sound-style experience.

Note: Amazon has said that this deal is only while supplies last. Make sure to take advantage of the deal before it’s over. See full details on the Echo Dot sale here , and check out our list of more Prime Day deals online now.