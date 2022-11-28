ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday Sales: Save 50% on the New Echo Dot For a Limited Time

By Tim Chan, Nishka Dhawan and John Lonsdale
 5 days ago

Amazon’s most popular speaker has gotten consistently good updates over the past few years, and now it’s making its comeback this fall. In fact, the online retailer’s fifth generation Echo Dot , announced at an Amazon launch event in September, is now seeing a major Cyber Monday deal at just $24.99. The new 5th Gen Echo Dot gets improved bass, along with touch controls and snooze-alarm-friendly sensors that’ll make your mornings just a little easier.

(The previous Echo Dot is now currently out of stock on Amazon, so the latest model is your best bet if you want the smart speaker for your home.)

Buy: Echo Dot 5th Gen $24.99

This fabric-lined compact smart speaker can be used as your alarm clock, or you can pair it with your phone to play music, which delivers surprisingly loud, vibrant sound.

The Echo Dot is equipped with Amazon Alexa; use your voice to ask Alexa to set an alarm, check the weather, read the news, or check on your daily appointments. You can also pair the Echo Dot with your smart home devices and use it as a smart hub to adjust thermostats, lock doors, and turn off lights all with your voice. This is one of Amazon’s most popular lines, with the previous generation model earning close to 561,000 reviews.

Another great way to get the most out of your new Echo Dot is to take advantage of this limited-time Cyber Monday deal for a three-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited (after your trial ends, your subscription will auto-renew for $9.99 or $8.99 for Prime subscribers). An Amazon Music subscription lets you play any song on-demand and ad-free, from Charlie Puth’s new album to Neil Young’s entire catalog. Keep listening with unlimited skips and listen to all your favorite music offline. Bear in mind that this promo is only eligible for first-time Amazon Echo device owners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Another way you can get a discount on the new Echo Dot? You can save some cash when you buy the Echo Dot (5th Gen) as a bundle deal with the eero mesh WiFi router .

Buy Echo Dot x Eero Router Bundle

The two devices together offer up to 2,500 square feet of wireless coverage at your home or at the office. You can set everything up fast using the eero app on your phone. The router essentially turns your new Echo Dot into a WiFi extender, and it helps to eliminate wireless dead zones throughout your house. You can get the bundle for $93.99 at the time of this writing, saving you 21 percent versus buying the two on their own.

Make sure to take advantage of the deal before it’s over, and check out our list of more Cyber Monday deals online now (we’re updating it daily).

