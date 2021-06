Randy Travis is using the 35th anniversary of his debut album to announce his next project. A re-release of Storms of Life with three new songs is scheduled for this fall. The original album (released on June 2, 1986) included the chart-topping hits "On the Other Hand" and "Diggin' Up Bones." The RIAA triple-platinum-certified Storms of Life is remembered as pivotal in the transition from country's pop-leanings to a more traditional sound in the late 1980s: Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Garth Brooks are three superstars who'd follow in the next three years, by which time Travis was regarded as a true star and regular Entertainer of the Year nominee.