RS Recommends: The Buzzy Wireless Speaker That Floats Is Discounted to $118

Click here to read the full article.

There is no better way to soundtrack your backyard hang, pool party or camping trip this summer than with the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Regularly priced at up to $249.99, Amazon has it for just $118 right now as part of its Prime Day sale . That’s an over $100 discount, and the cheapest price we’ve seen for this portable speaker since the holidays.

One of the top-rated wireless speakers online (it has a 4.6-star rating out of five from almost 8000 reviewers online), the BOOM 3 is rated IPX67 for waterproofing, meaning it can be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes without damage. The lightweight speaker also floats, so you can take your tunes into the water with you.

Amazon

Buy: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker $117.99

At $117.99, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this year for the BOOM 3, which is always one of the best-selling portable speakers for the summer. (You can get it even cheaper with Amazon offering a refurbished model for just $104.99 here ).

Ultimate Ears says the BOOM 3 is virtually indestructible, with a rugged casing that seals out dust, dirt and debris. It’s shockproof and drop-proof too. The company says the material is the same stuff used for motorcycle jackets and fire equipment, meaning it can hold up to extreme weather conditions (I.e. it won’t fizzle in the heat).

A single charge gets you up to 15 hours of playtime. The speakers deliver loud, clear sound with big, booming bass. Stream music from your phone via Bluetooth. You can also pair the BOOM 3 with other BOOM speakers to create a surround sound experience.

This deal gets you the BOOM 3 in blue or black for $118 . Other colors are also on sale. See the full selection here and add to cart soon before the Prime Day deal ends.