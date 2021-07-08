Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Best Self Tanners for Beginners and Pale Skin

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJUjr_0PKE6BGM00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best self tanner for beginners? We’ve got you. If you’re over dangerous tanning beds and costly salon spray tans, it’s time to explore the world of self tanners — and get it right the first time. If you want that instant (or gradual) bronze without a streaky mess, stick with Us!

Which Self Tanners Are Best for Beginners?

The answer to this can definitely vary based on your skin tone, your desired look and how fast you want results, which is why we’re listing a huge variety of products below. In general, however, you might want to start with something gradual or less intense until you get the hang of things. You could even go for something totally temporary. Self tanning can get tricky if you go too dark or permanent and put too much on your knees, for example!

How to Apply Self Tanner Properly

There are definitely some expert tips you’ll want to know right away. First, you should always exfoliate your skin for a clean, even base before tanning. Another tip is to make sure you’re not missing any less obvious spots, such as your ears, your armpits, your neck or even the backs of your hands. Anther tip is to start down at your feet and work your way up to avoid streakiness! Of course, another hot tip is to use a tanning mitt like this majorly popular one for a flawless tan!

Ready to find your go-to for this summer and all of the months and years after that? Check out 17 of the best we picked below!

17 Best Self Tanners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8SmQ_0PKE6BGM00
Amazon

This clear, streak-free mist can be used under or over makeup for a natural glow that may last for days. Thanks to its antioxidant properties and ingredients like fresh green mandarin water, it might just become a key part of your skincare routine too. And hey, none of that chemical smell you can’t stand!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9d4T_0PKE6BGM00
Sephora

This tanning concentrate may look small, but it’s mighty. Simply add a few drops to your serum, moisturizer or face oil for a glorious tan. We’re talking Triple Tan Technology here for nourished, natural radiance. Reviewers say they “couldn’t recommend this more” and that they now have a “perfect bronzed glow”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vX5m_0PKE6BGM00
Macy’s

If you’ve ever been stuck wearing pants in 90-degree weather because of a terrible tan you couldn’t remove, this is the body bronzer for you. It rinses off, so that fear of commitment is gone. The hydration will stick around though — this self tanner has moisture-locking technology that lasts up to 72 hours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKBkw_0PKE6BGM00
Ulta

Many beauty lovers out there swear that coconut oil was the one ingredient that changed their skin for the better, and that’s the power ingredient in this anti-aging face and body tanner! Don’t forget about the hyaluronic acid too. Because this tanner is naturally derived, it claims to not turn skin orange, leave a bad odor or stain your clothes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT0D4_0PKE6BGM00
Revolve

You can’t go wrong with COOLA. As one reviewer said, “COOLA is the best and this product confirms my opinion.” This gradual tanner is already unique thanks to its mousse formula, but it gets even better from there when you realize it has ingredients like green coffee extracts to contour and firm up the skin. It’s made with 70%+ certified organic ingredients too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNE4v_0PKE6BGM00
Nordstrom

Not wasting any time? You’ll want to try out this instant tanner from Clarins. This non-oily gel tanner has aloe vera and shea butter to keep skin soothed and smooth in the sun, and it dries fast so you can get dressed just a few minutes after application!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QN3Q_0PKE6BGM00
Credo Beauty

This luminous bronzing serum is made for all skin types, including sensitive and blemish/acne-prone. It even has a gorgeous shimmer to it so you can truly sparkle in the sun without needing to cover up any dots or spots you would rather not show off!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrbRW_0PKE6BGM00
Ulta

KKW Beauty, also known as Kim Kardashian‘s beauty line, is well known for its inclusive shade range. This tanner comes in numerous deep shades for naturally darker skin tones. It’s also made to blur imperfections and soften skin while smelling lightly of vanilla and coconut. Shoppers say they “swear by this stuff”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DudDE_0PKE6BGM00
Amazon

Bondi Sands is easily a favorite among influencers, and we can see why. Getting an even tan is so easy with this professional-grade tanning foam, and it comes in a light/medium shade for those of us with fairer skin. It’s made to give you “the ultimate Australian tan in minutes,” and we have no complaints about that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuvqw_0PKE6BGM00
Sephora

These cruelty-free tanning drops are vegan, organic and hypoallergenic, free of toxins, gluten, mineral oils and more. They are also a total fan-favorite with over 1,300 reviews. Shoppers say they “wake up with a soft glow” after using them and that they are a “must-have for an even all-over tan”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQMIV_0PKE6BGM00
Amazon

This natural DHA tanning mousse is made with the brand’s Cellushape technology. It’s infused with raw virgin coconuts, botanicals, amino acids, fruit extracts and cocoa to potentially hydrate skin, blur pigmentation and stretch marks and provide anti-aging, anti-cellulite benefits!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cfkn_0PKE6BGM00
Amazon

For just $10, we’d recommend this clean tanning lotion to just about anyone. It has plenty of fans and a beautiful ingredient list featuring shea butter, sweet almond oil and safflower oil — and no gluten, parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZm8G_0PKE6BGM00
Amazon

It almost looks like a stick of deodorant, but this tanning stick is actually a dye-free, mess-free way to a sunless yet sun-kissed glow. It goes on clear and claims to exfoliate skin as you apply using both microdermabrasion and glycolic acid!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Z5y_0PKE6BGM00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Want every self tanning session to feel like a trip to the spa? The fancy, moisturizing cream is the perfect pick for adding to your facial skincare routine. It contains stunning ingredients like hibiscus flower extract and alpine rose extract!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFXxv_0PKE6BGM00
Sephora

If you have dry skin, you don’t want to risk your self tanner clinging to dry patches. That’s why we suggest an oil like this one, which may hydrate for up to 48 hours at a time. We love the cooling rollerball applicator too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K04El_0PKE6BGM00
Dermstore

If you try to stick strictly to clean beauty to avoid any negative reactions, this self tanner may be the one for you. It claims to build up a beautiful tan within three days while vitamin E nourishes the skin and glycerin adds some glow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0UtH_0PKE6BGM00
Violet Grey

If you don’t want to commit to a face tan — especially if you’re not sure how it’ll turn out — try something like this bronzing cream instead that you can just wash off at the end of the day and reapply as needed. It’s non-comedogenic and has a lovely, velvety finish!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Skin Tones#Triple Tan Technology#Coola#Clarins#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Skin CareSFGate

How to Look Your Best with Soft and Beautiful Senior Skin

Rebecca Sklar, RPA-C with Advanced Dermatology PC, Shares Tips on Giving Older Skin the Care It Needs. Maybe not everything improves with age, but one thing – healthy, vibrant skin – is not something that must be relinquished to younger years. “Senior skin,” notes Rebecca Sklar, a certified registered Physician Associate specializing in dermatology with Advanced Dermatology PC, “needs special care. And if we treat our skin right as we age, healthy, vibrant skin can accompany us into our golden years.”
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

The Best Moisturizers To Pair With Skin-Drying Retinols

Retinol products do it all: They help increase cell turnover, even out skin tone, stimulate collagen production and more. But they can also be drying ― especially the prescription-grade kind, which is more powerful than anything you’ll find over the counter. It’s vital that you pair your retinol products with a strong moisturizer, but many will clog your pores and cause even more trouble. We asked dermatologists what to look for, and what to avoid.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Skin Oils for a Healthy Glow Day in and Day Out

Oils and oily skin are often blamed for clogged pores and breakouts, but it really isn’t that simple. Face oils can be a part of your skincare regimen because while face oils aren’t for everyone, not all will lead to clogged pores. “On the right skin types, facial oils not only look and feel luxurious but work to protect and rebuild the skin,” says Dr. Lian Mack, Board Certified Dermatologist at GlamDerm, a cosmetic, medical and surgical skin care center.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

9 Best Body Washes Gentle Enough for Sensitive Skin

Body wash may seem like a simple purchase, but it's more important for folks with sensitive skin than it seems. The wrong formula can leave you with itchy, scaly, irritated skin. The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab constantly tests the best body care, including body wash, body scrubs and nourishing...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
Makeupmomjunction.com

19 Best Makeup Sponge Blenders For Flawless Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Makeup sponges play an important role in creating a flawless base. Designed to offer precise...
Skin CareTelegraph

5 best CBD-infused products to buy for glowing skin this summer

CBD is in everything. Face cream, juices, make-up, bubble bath, chocolate, ice cream, water – you name the product and it’s likely you can find a CBD-infused version of it, like the balm currently on Ocado along with “mindful bath salts”. I have friends who swear by their daily drops of CBD.
Skin CareGrazia

These Are Officially The Best Foundations For Dry Skin

Finding the best foundation for dry skin is no easy task. While dry skin is less likely to breakout than other skin types, it can feel tight, flake and is prone to fine lines, so choosing a hydrating base is paramount. The more moisture you add back into your skin - the better, so opting for a foundation that boasts hydrating properties means your skin will reap the benefits - bring on the dewy complexion!
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

The Search Is Over: These Are the 21 Best Facial Toners For Every Skin Type

Your newly laundered white towel tells no lie: sometimes, even though you've just washed your face, there are still trace amounts of dirt and makeup that get left behind. In other instances, maybe your skin just has that dry, too-tight-to-smile feeling that can come from some cleansers. Whatever the case, facial toners are the next step in any skin-care routine to help improve your visage before you even put on moisturizer.
New York City, NYNew York Post

The best face washes of 2021 for every skin type, according to experts

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to have an extensive, 10-step skincare routine to have a flawless complexion. In fact, a good-quality face wash may be the key to maintaining clear skin. It’s finding the best one for your skin type that may be the challenge.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best hyperpigmentation products for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin

Pigmentation is a common skin concern appearing in many different ways – ranging from hyperpigmentation to melasma, it can be reduced or improved with a few specialist products in our beauty regimen.Consultant dermatologist, Dr Hiva Fassihi, explains to IndyBest the many ways it can affect our skin. “The top three conditions seen by dermatologists are melasma, post acne marks (also known as post inflammatory hyperpigmentation), and solar lentigines,” she says.Melasma is particularly prone in pregnancy and women on the oral contraceptive pill, and is caused by sun exposure. Commonly appearing on the cheeks, forehead and upper lip of young women,...
Lifestylelastheplace.com

Best Essential Oil Tips for Beginners

Essential oils can improve our lives through relaxation, aromatherapy, and the promotion of better health, so it’s worthwhile to explore each facet of this hobby. Below are some of the best essential oil tips for beginners that you can incorporate into your own life. Do Research Before You Get Started.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Ultra-Slimming Red Dresses — Starting at Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know and love the little black dress, and surely have a few hanging in our closets. In fact, we always reach for these dresses when we want to feel confident. After all, black is arguably the most slimming shade for any shopper!
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

6 Body Exfoliators That Will Slough Away Every Inch of Gross, Dead Skin

Exfoliation is one of the most satisfying parts of a skin-care routine—it's hard to beat the feeling of sloughing away dead skin with a body scrub and emerging from the shower slippery and smooth as a beluga whale. Getting those dead skin cells off your body does more than help with the texture of your skin as well. Dead skin actually hinders how well your body lotion works, because it acts as a barrier. Sloughing it off helps your moisturizers work better; it also helps manage keratosis pilaris, brighten skin, and unclog pores. Long story short, it's a good idea to pick up one of these body exfoliators. There's an assortment of scrubs and, if those aren't your jam, there are some exfoliating moisturizers.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Nail Colors For Your Skin Tone

Take the guesswork out of choosing your next nail color. We put together some timeless nail polish colors to flatter your skin tone whatever the season or occasion. The great thing about makeup rules is that they don’t matter. The truth is, the nail polish color that suits you is the nail polish color that you like best and that you enjoy seeing when you look down at your fingers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy