Best gravel bike shoes and cyclocross shoes 2022: ridden and rated

The best gravel bike shoes and cyclocross shoes will let you put the power down while riding your bike but also give you the grip you need to keep going when you're off your bike.

While the best road cycling shoes are focused on stiffness and efficiency for swift pedalling performance, slick carbon soled footwear without a tread on the sole wouldn't get you very far off the beaten track. Foot dabbing, hopping on and off the bike, and generally spending more time off the bike and not riding, means something more rugged and grippy is required.

If you're planning a bikepacking trip , you'll want shoes that you can wear comfortably off the bike as well as on, so check out our guide to the best commuter cycling shoes for gravel use as well.

Until recently, most gravel bike and cyclocross bike riders have just had to pick their way through mountain bike shoes, but with an upward surge in drop-bar off-road riding, more kit specifically honed to the needs of the gravel bike rider (including gravel bike clothing ) is gradually becoming available.

Picking out what shoe best suits you and your riding can be hard work. This guide is designed to help you find the right shoe to match your riding and at the right price point. There will still be mountain bike shoes in the mix, as well as gravel and cyclocross specific shoes for depth and breadth of options, to ensure you get the right shoe for you.

Key shoe variables will be sole construction and grip, closure systems and of course fit. We've gone into more detail on all of these areas after the product picks, helping you to create your very own Cinderella moment.

We've split our guide up into shoes we'd recommend for gravel, and shoes we'd recommend for cyclocross racing - the differentiation is mostly based on sole material - but of course, there's nothing stopping you from seeking comfort for a cyclocross race or a stiff carbon sole for your gravel adventures.

All of the shoes in this guide have been tested by Cycling Weekly, and we've only included pairs that got high ratings; click the link after each to read the full review.

Best gravel bike shoes for comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Best value performance gravel shoes

Sizes: 39-50 | Weight: 684g

Quality, lightweight uppers Two-dial adjustment Not too stiff for off-bike use Good value Soles lack a little in grip in the mud Boa L6 dials don't back off tension without releasing completely

Mixing a one-piece upper and a carbon composite sole with tall side lugs, the Giro Sector shoes are thin, supple and supportive with mesh sections for good breathability. The sole is sufficiently flexible for comfort off-bike but still gives good pedalling support, although grip is a bit lacking for hike-a-bike in muddy conditions.

There are two Boa L6 dial closures, making for precise fit adjustment, although with the L6 you need to pop the dial to loosen, rather than having both-ways adjustability. But otherwise, the Sectors are a top choice at a reasonable price.

Read more: Giro Sector gravel bike shoes full review

(Image credit: Future)

Best gravel shoes for dry conditions

Sizes: 36-48 | Weight: 678g

Wide toe box Adjustable fitting Robust Great looking Velcro strap overhang

The velcro Powerstrap design has been used on other Fizik shoes in the road range. It's essentially an elasticated ribbon that attaches via Velcro, so you can tighten the midfoot and instep independently for greater comfort. This might seem primitive in the age of Boa dials, but it’s actually incredibly strong. In our test, this Powerstrap closure worked well, although the velcro straps were a bit too long and collected dirt. This can be remedied with scissors and a lighter!

The tread is thick enough to shed some mud and provide some grip when walking, but isn’t as deep or aggressive as the Fizik Terra X5s. With dry conditions this was ok, but the X5 would be better for year-round conditions.

The Terra Powerstrap X4 shoes weigh 339g for a size 42 according to Fizik, and are available in three colours in sizes 36 to 48 EU including half sizes.

Read more: Fizik Terra Powerstrap X4 gravel bike shoes full review

(Image credit: Toby Martin for Future)

Best gravel shoes for durability

Sizes: 39-50 | Weight: 710g

Seriously tough Good for all year use Practical Comfortable One size fits all insole

The Privateer lace up shoe might be middle of the range from Giro, but it's certainly a performer. Although a huge slice cheaper than Giro's flagship Empire VR90, these shoes certainly don't compromise on comfort or durability. They weigh in at 355g (size 42) per shoe.

A nylon sole gives a good level of stiffness for pedalling but enough give for some off-road hike-a-bike as well. The rubber lugged outsole gives ample grip, no matter what kind of surface you're scrambling over.

Read more: Giro Privateer lace shoes full review

(Image credit: Myles Warwood)

Best for grip

Sizes: 38-47 | Weight: 728g (UK size 10 tested)

Good grip Stiff sole Three-season shoe Single dial Not waterproof enough

The Quoc Gran Tourer IIs are a comfortable and reliable option for riding off-road in late summer and early autumn conditions. They particularly excel when the temperatures are cool - but not cold - and when the conditions are damp - but not soaking wet.

The upper has proved robust and is reasonably thick. These aren’t an ultra-lightweight pair of summer shoes, but at the same time, there are holes in the splashproof microfibre fabric to help aid breathability. This makes them more of a three-season shoe, suitable for most riding throughout the year, but not a specialist for the extremes.

As with pretty much all shoes that employ only a single retention dial, getting the perfect tension can be a bit of a struggle. Our reviewer found that he was able to get the shoes sufficiently tight around the tops of his feet, but had a bit too much room left lower down. Two dials would solve this but would add a lot to the price - just a simple Velcro strap would have been a nice addition.

Despite the sole being constructed from Nylon rather than carbon, they make for really quite a stiff pedalling platform, delivering good power transfer and feeling quite supportive. The lugs are quite deep and offer plenty of traction in the mud.

Read more: Quoc Gran Tourer II gravel bike shoes full review

(Image credit: Future)

Best gravel shoes for all-day comfort

Sizes: 36-47 | Weight: 680g

Very comfortable Quality construction Easy to walk in without losing pedalling efficiency Laces can’t easily be adjusted when riding

We highly rated Rapha's first foray with in-house design (rather than their former collaboration with Giro) when we tested a pair of their Explore shoes, a well designed, quality option for the off-road rider. The pair were exceptionally comfortable with laces providing a secure fit, although this closure system does make adjustment more tricky than a dial, ratchet or full velcro closure.

The microfibre upper has an element of ventilation, but not enough that your foot will get soaked when splashing through puddles.

The natural rubber sole with deep tread is grippy enough for most terrain, and as the carbon shank doesn’t run the full length of the shoe, there's just enough give to make the shoes comfortable to walk or run in off the bike, although it's worth mentioning that there are no removable toe studs.

With a weight of 340g for a size 42, the Explore shoes are not the lightest option on the market. They now come in black finish only - a sensible choice for off-road use - with a reflective heel and front strap.

Read more: Rapha Explore gravel bike shoes full review

(Image credit: Future)

Best gravel shoes for value

Sizes: 36-49 | Weight: 662g

Stiff sole for efficient pedalling Lightweight upper Bombproof metal Boa dial closures Stiff sole makes off-bike action awkward Uppers are not as robust as they look

The S-Works version of the Recon shoes with its dual BOA system was launched in 2019, but the high price tag somewhat limited their appeal. The Recon 1.0 (as well as the 2.0 and 3.0 models) however are significantly more accessible, although this has meant a redesign.

This version comes with a triple velcro closure, and a synthetic upper with reinforced toe box zone. Minimal ventilation should keep feet warm, although again something to consider if riding in hot weather.

Specialized says the nylon sole provides a good level of stiffness for on the bike, and thanks to its own STRIDE toe-flex system should help with walking off bike. The deep rubber lugs are also coated in Specialized SlipNot compound to help with traction on all terrain.

The shoes weigh in at 331g for a size 42, and are available in three colours and in sizes 36 to 49EU.

Read more: Specialized 1.0 Recon gravel bike shoes full review or if you've got a little more cash burning a hole in your pocket (but not quite enough for the S-Works!) check out our review of the Specialized Recon 2.0 gravel bike shoes

Best stiff shoes for cyclocross racing

(Image credit: Future)

Best cyclocross shoes for narrow feet

Sizes: 36-48 | Weight: 690g

Sole stiffness Aesthetics Grip Comfort Laces can get clogged with mud

Combining old-school looks with new-school tech, the Giro Empire VR90 is a very desirable shoe. When tested, we found the shoes to be a great mix of performance, comfort and efficiency. The one-piece microfibre upper comes with a rubber toe cap for extra protection and a full lace retention system. These laces made it hard to get the perfect retention on the first attempt, so can add an element of mid ride faff.

The sole uses a sticky Vibram rubber tread with an Easton EC90 full carbon sole unit. This provides the Empire with an incredibly stiff pedalling platform and ample grip in most conditions, too. For those conditions and races when you might slip and slide, Giro provides steel toe spikes for extra grip.

It's worth noting that Giro shoes tend to come up slightly narrower than some other manufacturers, and as such the fit around the whole foot is a little tighter, so it might be worth going up a size if you have wider feet.

The VR90s weigh in at 345g for a size 45 and are available in four colours across men's and women's range and in sizes 36 to 48EU.

Read more: Giro Empire VR90 gravel bike shoes full review

Best cyclocross shoes for off-the-bike grip

Sizes: 36-48 | Weight: 718g

Very stiff Comfortable Good grip Lots of size options Prone to heel lift unless worn tight Spike surrounds are fragile Dimples are hard to clean Expensive

Watch any UCI cyclocross race and you'll see a fair number of blue streaks amongst the top riders as they pedal to top finishing positions wearing the Shimano S-Phyre XC9 shoe.

The S-Phyre range has been the elevator for Shimano shoes, as prior to that, we all knew they were jolly well comfortable and technically some of the best out there, but the design had always let them down. Until now.

Made from microfibre synthetic leather, a dual Boa IP1 dial system allows for minuscule adjustment. Perforations along the front and sides as well as a mesh insert mean these are one of the more ventilated shoes on the off-road market, and are certainly aimed at intense cyclocross racing rather than hours of cruising on the bridleways.

A low stack height and carbon sole rated as a stiffness ranking of 11/12 helps pedalling performance when on the bike. Featuring aggressive tread with Michelin rubber and stud or spike options, off the bike grip is just as performance led.

These are available in a range of sizes from 36 - 48 EU and widths, as well as three colourways and weigh 359g for a size 42 EU.

Read more: Shimano S-Phyre XC9 shoes full review

(Image credit: Hannah Bussey)

Best cyclocross shoes for range of sizes

Sizes: 37-48 | Weight: g

Water resistant Real leather Heel grip Toe box design Carbon & Rubber sole Boa closure system Regular and Wide fit Huge size options Warmth Limited versatility Limited colour options

Lake uses real leather to construct its shoes, and the outer here is extremely soft to the touch. However, that's where the softness ends: these are race shoes, with a stiff carbon sole to boot. They're also water resistant, with rubber sections to help when you need to run or walk.

Being race shoes, these are designed to be worn when you're working hard - if you're a cyclocross racer that might be perfect, but gravel riders may find that the ample venting isn't ideal for winter off-road adventures.

The size range is huge, with wide options to suit those with wider feet.

Read more: Lake MX 238 Supercross shoes full review

(Image credit: Competitive Cyclist)

Best for power transfer

Sizes: | Weight:

Very stiff sole for good power transfer Comfortable, close fitting uppers Well designed sole lug pattern helps shed mud Rather stiff for off-bike use

The first gravel bike shoe from Shimano, the RX8 is designed for performance off-road rather than more gentle exploring. It's got a slim, racing cut and closes with a single Boa IP1 dial and a velcro strap and its upper material is the same as used on Shimano's RC5 and RC7 road shoes. The RX8 is comfortable and provides good power transfer.

Pedalling efficiency comes from a stiff carbon sole, although at the expense of off-bike practicality. There's plenty of grip and the widely spaced lugs help to avoid clogging, although there's not the option to fit spikes for cyclocross racing.

Read more: Shimano RX8 gravel bike shoe full review

What to look for in gravel and cyclocross cycling shoes

Cycling shoe fastening systems

There are basically four different systems used to tighten cycling shoes: velcro, ratchets, laces, and dials.

Many shoes at the lower end of the price range will use velcro straps for fastening, as it's a cheaper production method. While this is great to get you started, you will find that the longevity of the shoe can be shortened due to the mechanics of the hook and eye system getting clogged with mud and then failing to function. That said, it is a lightweight option, so even some of the top end shoes will use the odd velcro strap, generally at the less adjusted toe box area. Just be aware that all velcro straps will require an element of housekeeping to ensure they remain fully functioning, especially after very wet and muddy rides.

The next step up in the fastening system food chain comes in the form of laces. Laces are great at providing lots of fit adjustability and help keep the shoe weight down, but are close to impossible to adjust on the move, and trying to un-tie wet and muddy laces post ride with cold wet hands will soon become one of your most hated things. You'll also find laces on some expensive gravel bike shoes like those from Rapha and Giro, as the lace closure complements a lightweight shoe construction and can distribute pressure well.

Ratchets, on the other hand, offer a good level of adjustability, security and are reasonably robust to mud, although there can be the odd panic moment when they become clogged and fail to open, meaning a contortionist style cleaning requirement whist still wearing them, or help from a cycling friend. They are super easy to adjust on the bike, although this also makes them more vulnerable in crashes and they're fairly easy to loosen by accident when you brush against trailside obstacles. Ratchet systems can be heavy, and after the sole will be one of the factors in accounting for the weight of the shoe.

At the top end of the cycling shoe closure systems are dials. The cable and mini-barrel winch system provides very secure retention, easy micro-adjustment for a precise fit, a profile that minimises the risk of damage in a crash and all at an impressively low weight. Dials are hard to beat, however, in the famous words of Mr Keith Bontrager "strong, light, cheap - pick two". Owing to the more complex construction methods to enable dials to be used, shoes tend to be on the more expensive side.

Soles of gravel bike shoes

As with the fastening systems, there are various different materials and methods used for sole construction for cycling shoes, and the choice will largely come down to style of riding and price.

While one of the biggest choice factors in road shoes will be out and out stiffness, off road shoe choice is a more 'horses for courses' approach - much like bike tyres.

Like tyres, depth and pattern of the sole ideally need to match the sort of riding/hiking/running terrain. The chunkier tread will perform best in wet mud and slippery conditions, while a thinly spaced out tread pattern is better on rocky land, and save you having to get a friend to act as your farrier to remove wedged chunks of stone from the sole of your foot.

Don't be too hasty to write sole stiffness off for the mud market; many of the top end performance cyclocross shoes will err more towards pedal power than mud or sand running prowess. If you are wanting a more run friendly balance, opting for a stiff midsole with a slight flex in the toe box would be a good compromise, as would be the ability to swap out studs for spikes for when the course gets very muddy.

Stiffer soles are also a good option if you intend to ride more rocky routes, as, a bit like walking boots, you'll want support from the sole when off the bike and walking over uneven terrain.

At the more casual riding and touring end of the spectrum, the focus will be more on comfort on and off the bike. The shoes will still prove stiffness enough for efficient pedalling, but allow enough flex for walking the trails as well as riding them.

Entry level cycling shoes will generally come with nylon plastic soles, but if you pay a bit more you will get shoes with carbon composite soles (i.e. a mixture of carbon and plastic), which will help to bring the weight down a little.

For those seeking performance specific options, then carbon-soled shoes will be the ones to look out for, as these will be stiff and light, but with that comes a risk of discomfort over longer periods on the bike and of course, the wincing as you scrabble about on anything rock or gravel like when off the bike and the underside of your shoe gets scratched and gouged.

If your gravel riding potentially contains an element of hike-a-bike, you may find that a softer compound rubber sole might be more up your (dirt) street for overall grip and durability.

Cycling shoe cleat types

All off-road clipless pedals come with cleats that use a two-bolt mounting system. There are plenty of different brands that offer pedals but on the whole, many use a Shimano SPD style cleat. Some other brands such as Time and Crankbrothers use a slightly different cleat but still with a two-bolt mount.

What two-bolt pedal system you run shouldn't impact on what shoes you choose, but you do need to ensure that the shoe offers enough adjustment to ensure you can get the cleat in the right position for you.

Most shoes will offer an element of fore and aft adjustment, and your cleat should allow for side to side, but if you like to ride with a less common angle or position, double check the adjustability is there and that the tread pattern doesn't interfere.

Heat moulding of cycling shoes

There are a number of different shoes and insoles on the market, such as the Bont Vaypor G and the Lake MX range that can be customised through heat moulding to fit the shape of your feet. This means that the shoes should perfectly support the arch of your foot, giving an almost bespoke fit. This is a major plus point if you do have an above average foot support requirement. Heat mouldable shoes can provide enhanced comfort to all foot shapes, as well as helping with power transfer from a performance aspect.

What conditions will you be riding in most?

In an ideal world we'd have a different pair of shoes for every discipline of cycling and variety of riding and weather conditions. In reality we probably have to stick to thinking about what an average ride looks like for us.

While a pair of road shoes can be beefed up in cold and wet conditions with the addition of pulling on a waterproof or neoprene overshoe , this isn't quite as practical off-road. Although there are options out there, from experience they don't survive longer than a single season, maximum.

If cold and wet weather is a constant with your gravel riding, then you might want to look for waterproof features or winter cycling boots , or if you suffer with cold feet go up a size to ensure a thermal sock and insole will fit.

With cyclocross racing being a winter sport in Europe, bad weather is almost a given, but as the duration of time and pace spent riding is shorter and higher, cross shoes are purely performance focused. As with XC specific shoes, as well as not being designed for spending much time off the bike, like any performance shoe, they will offer foot ventilation, so don't just assume that because it's got grip it's going to be suited to bad weather.

Try before you buy

The best way to check the fit of a shoe is to try it on in your local bike shop before purchasing (hopefully you’ll make the purchase in the shop too). It is better to do this in the afternoon or evening as your feet may expand slightly during the day.

Shoe sizing can be pretty inconsistent across brands, particularly when compared to other pieces of cycling clothing – just because your old and worn out size 46 shoes were comfortable, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can jump straight into a different brand in the same size.

Arch heights, shoe widths and different fastening systems can all mean that you may find yourself going a size up or down when buying new cycling shoes.

As well as the custom fit that the above-mentioned heat moulding allows, some brands offer women's-specific or wide options that will help you get the best fit for your foot.

Best gravel shoes for value

Sizes: 36-49 | Weight: 662g

Stiff sole for efficient pedalling Lightweight upper Bombproof metal Boa dial closures Stiff sole makes off-bike action awkward Uppers are not as robust as they look

Best gravel shoes for value

Sizes: 36-49 | Weight: 662g

Stiff sole for efficient pedalling Lightweight upper Bombproof metal Boa dial closures Stiff sole makes off-bike action awkward Uppers are not as robust as they look