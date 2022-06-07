ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Number 93 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart
 5 days ago

We're now 93 days away from the start of the NFL regular season, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Miami Dolphins

The countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 93.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 93 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:

DE Charles Bennett (1987), LB Cliff Odom (1990-93), DT William Gaines (1994), DE Trace Armstrong (1995-2000), DE Adewale Ogunleye (2002-03), DT Mario Monds (2004), DT Kevin Carter (2005-06), LB Rob Ninkovich (2007-08), LB Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (2007), LB Quentin Moses (2009-10), LB Jason Trusnik (2011-14), DT Ndamukong Suh (2015-17), DT Akeem Spence (2018), DE Avery Moss (2019)

The breakdown of 93 with the Dolphins

This is by far the most productive number in the countdown so far. It starts with Cliff Odom, who was a two-year starter at linebacker and played a key role in the 1990 defense that helped the Dolphins finish 12-4. Trace Armstrong came over in a trade with the Chicago Bears and delivered in a big way as a situational pass rusher, as he averaged almost 10 sacks in his six seasons in Miami, including 16.5 in 2000 when he was named to the Pro Bowl. He also helped clinch a playoff victory against Buffalo in 1998 with his sack-strip of Doug Flutie. Adewale Ogunleye had two good years as a pass rusher on the opposite side of Jason Taylor with 9.5 sacks in 2002 and 15 in 2003 when he made the Pro Bowl. Kevin Carter joined the Dolphins as a former first-round pick of the Rams and started all 16 games in both 2005 and 2006. And then there's Ndamukong Suh, who joined the Dolphins after signing a monstrous contract and had three very solid seasons (including one where he made the Pro Bowl), though it never was going to be enough for those who couldn't get past his contract.

Worth noting

Rob Ninkovich is a classic example of a guy who got away. He appeared in five games with no starts in two seasons in Miami, then went on to start 101 games over eight years in New England, where he became a borderline Pro Bowl player. ... Charles Bennett was a strike replacement who started all three games he played for the Dolphins but didn't play another game in the NFL before or after. ... Quentin Moses, whose first NFL sack came in a 2007 Monday night game against Ben Roethlisberger, died at the age of 33 in 2017 when he unsuccessfully tried to save his late friend's wife and their daughter from a house fire.

The top three Dolphins players with number 93

1. Trace Armstrong

2. Ndamukong Suh

3. Adewale Ogunleye

