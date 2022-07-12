ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus: Which should you buy?

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AEjD_0PJpcT6D00

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Mass Appeal

The 2020 edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates you'd expect in terms of increased RAM, storage, and processor capabilities. That's in addition to a design refresh and additional color options. In some respects, it may be bested by the HD 8 Plus, but we still think it offers excellent value for the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pzw0G_0PJpcT6D00

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)

Next Level

The Fire HD 8 Plus marks the first time Amazon attempted to differentiate tablets or e-readers in the same line with premium features. No doubt, some of these features like fast charging and wireless charging will find their way to other products in the lineup, but if you want to taste the future, this is the gadget to get.

Over the past year, Amazon has updated nearly all of the devices in its Fire tablet lineup, from the bare-bones, impulse-buy Fire 7 to the more expensive and immersive Fire HD 10 . The company has even updated its Kids Edition versions of these tablets in lockstep with the regular ones.

However, Fire fans like myself have been waiting nearly two years for an update to the HD 8, which I've often called the Goldilocks of tablets for its "just right" balance of price, performance, and value. Now that the Fire HD 8 has been updated along with a more premium Fire HD 8 Plus, what is someone in the market for a tremendous mid-size tablet to do?

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus: Nit-picking the differences

Since this is the first time we've seen separate devices in the exact same product line (aside from the Kids Edition versions), let's take a look at just what the differences are between these two tablets.

Fire HD 8 (2020) Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
Display 8-inch HD 8-inch HD
Resolution 1280x800 (189 ppi) 1280x800 (189 ppi)
Storage 32/64GB
Expandable up to 1TB 		32/64GB
Expandable up to 1TB
CPU Quad-core 2.0 GHz Quad-core 2.0 GHz
Ram 2GB 3GB
Charging Time 5 hours 4 hours
Wireless Charging No Yes
Cameras 2MP front and rear 2MP front and rear
Weight 12.5 ounces 12.5 ounces
Dimensions 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches (202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm) 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches (202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm)
Colors Black, White, Plum, Twilight BlueWhite Slate

As you can see, there isn't that much that separates these two versions of the Fire HD 8 . They look the same, feel the same, weigh the same, and even share accessories like cases and covers. The most significant differences are inside (RAM and charging capabilities) and outside (color options). But that's really about it.

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus: What improvements do these devices share?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mXHQ_0PJpcT6D00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Amazon didn't make a ton of substantial changes to this iteration of the HD 8, but the iterative changes it did make (to both models) are welcome improvements.

For starters, it increased the battery life from 10 to 12 hours, which doesn't sound like much, but can make a significant difference on those long road trips or flights (and if you're at home, it just means that you can wait that much longer before charging again). It also brought USB-C to the lineup (first introduced with the 2019 HD 10), so hopefully, we'll start to see that on all Amazon device updates moving forward.

Amazon updated the color palette of the HD 8 to match better the 7 and Amazon's series and its popular Kindle e-readers. It also improved the processors for a 30% performance improvement, and it upped the RAM in both devices (2GB and 3GB, respectively). While it kept the 32 and 64GB internal storage configurations, Amazon bumped the microSD storage expandability up to 1TB, which is excellent to store movies, music, and games for extended trips or areas with low connectivity.

These tablets share more storage, faster charging, better battery life, and more.

This marks the first time a Fire tablet has had the front-facing camera on the side in a horizontal or landscape orientation, and I, for one, think that was a wise decision. I know that I tend to hold my tablets that way when trying to get a better view of the content on the screen, so it makes sense that this would be a better experience for video chatting with others. Also, if you want to use a Bluetooth keyboard, this orientation makes way more sense.

Finally, Amazon is introducing a distraction-free gaming experience called Game Mode. This blocks notifications from intruding on your gameplay. The best part about it? It is on by default and comes on automatically when you open a game. Of course, you can always turn this off in the settings if you don't mind the interruptions, but why would you?

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. Plus: What does the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ccq1_0PJpcT6D00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

2020 marked the first time Amazon has tried to create a more premium tier in its Fire tablets with the Fire HD 8 Plus . On the surface, the device doesn't really look any different than the "regular" Fire HD 8, aside from only being available in a Slate color. No, for the HD 8 Plus, it's what's on the inside that counts.

For starters, the HD 8 Plus comes with 50% more RAM than the HD 8 (3GB to 2GB), which should help games and movies appear more fluid, and future-proof you longer than the other Fire tablets. Additionally, the HD 8 Plus can charge faster via its included 9W adapter. This is great for those who want to top off more quickly, particularly before a road trip.

Speaking of charging, the real selling point with the HD 8 Plus is that it is capable of Qi wireless charging. Amazon is selling a unique Wireless Charging Dock , but it also works with some of the best wireless chargers . Using the Amazon dock means that you can quickly put your Fire HD 8 into Show Mode and leave it like that without having an ugly wire sticking out or worrying about the battery running out. This turns it into an Echo Show, but it's an Echo Show that you can pick up and take with you anywhere.

Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. 8 Plus: Which should you buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKp9h_0PJpcT6D00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

As a fan of Amazon's devices, I was thrilled to see that this popular tablet size was finally updated after two years. I was also happy to see Amazon introducing more premium features in the HD 8. Both versions of the tablet are great options, but for most people, the HD 8 is the way to go. Sure it doesn't have wireless charging, nor does it charge as quickly as the HD 8 Plus, but I don't think that matters to most Fire tablet customers. Yeah, they're "nice-to-haves," but they're not "need-to-haves." And when these devices aren't on sale there's about a $20+ difference in price, meaning that most people will be just fine with the base version.

That said, even at its max storage capacity and with accessories like the Wireless Charging Dock, the Fire HD 8 Plus is over $150 less than the cheapest iPad, and is thus still an excellent value for a personal or family entertainment device. Add on the fact that with that wireless dock, it can serve as essentially a full-time Echo Show replacement, and you get two fantastic Amazon devices for the price of one. Not a bad deal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cw93K_0PJpcT6D00

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Just what you need

The 2020 edition of the Fire HD 8 made all the basic improvements that you'd expect over the 2018 version, and honestly, that's more than enough for most people. It still provides a reliable device at a great value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUitz_0PJpcT6D00

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)

Mas fuego

If you were waiting for more innovation from the Fire tablet line, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers. It brings all of the incremental updates from its sibling but adds fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, which isn't something you'll be able to find anywhere near this price point.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

Best Buy's Prime Day deals have arrived—shop Apple, Samsung, HP and Sony

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just one day left before Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering a slew of deals on TVs, laptops, smart tech and so much more. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the sales right now.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hd#Amazon Fire Hd#Fire Hd 8
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Android Central

Blink Mini vs. Blink Indoor: Which should you buy?

Deciding between the new, upgraded Blink Indoor and the Blink Mini? Both cameras share the same app, resolution, FOV, storage options and other features, but the Indoor model has some small, key upgrades. But are they worth paying more than double the Blink Mini's list price? We're here to help you decide.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Can I use my bluetooth headset?

I hope this is the right forum. I'm thinking about buying Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Telus. It supports Bluetooth. Can I use my Jabra Elite Active 45e Bluetooth headset to listen to music?. Thanks,. Shane. Like 0. 12,107. Yesterday 02:04 PM. Like 0. 6. Yesterday 02:09 PM. Like...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

So, which of us are upgrading to GW5??

The only model that looks noticeably different is the GW5 Pro. I like it, but I'm not upgrading unless Samsung gives us a huge trade in credit for our GW4's. I know not all the specs and details have been released yet, but so far I don't think there's going to be enough difference between that and my 46mm GW4 Classic.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is here to rival Prime Day

UPDATE: Jul. 12, 2022, 4:25 p.m. EDT This post has been updated with details about Best Buy's price matching policy as well as the latest deals and availability. No Amazon competitor is going to be caught slippin' during Prime Day season. Best Buy's answer is a "Black Friday in July"...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Apple AR/VR headset tipped to get second-gen update in 2025 — but where's the first?

A second-generation Apple AR/VR headset is predicted to launch in the first half of 2025, and it may introduce different variations including "high-end and more-affordable models." Despite Apple's first mixed reality headset still being under wraps, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo not only believes that component suppliers will start shipping in...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy