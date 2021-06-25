Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Barbra Streisand’s Son Is Passionate About Music Just Like His Mom! Get to Know Jason Gould

By Joyann Jeffrey
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgZxT_0PJY6Nr900
Shutterstock

Singer Barbra Streisand is a powerhouse! She’s won eight Grammys, starred on Broadway, acted in multiple films like The Way We Were and she’s done it all while raising her son, Jason Gould. Barbra shares Jason with her first husband, Elliott Gould. Like his mother, the star has a great passion for music.

“I was a kid who came up with melodies. I would sit at the piano and work out chord progressions I liked, but I never had the confidence to complete a song,” he explained to Billboard shortly before he released his first album, Dangerous Man, in 2017. The producer gained more confidence in himself once he started touring with Barbra all over the world. He described the experience as something that was “pretty wild.”

Since Jason “never sang in front of a live audience, let alone an audience of 18,000 people,” it was all very new to him. “So to do that took a lot of prayers because I didn’t know what that would feel like. It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging. It was her idea,” he gushed.

Barbra supports Jason’s career 100 percent. During a 2012 appearance on The Katie Couric Show, she said her son’s voice sounds like he has a “little chamber music orchestra right in his vocal cords.” So when the director told her he wanted to sing, Barbra was all for it. Plus, he’s handled being compared to the Funny Girl star pretty well.

“The pressure of being compared or judged is something I recognize I have no control over,” he explained to Billboard. “And ultimately, I have to be authentic, so no matter who my mother is, it doesn’t really matter in the end. We are all products of our parents though.”

In addition to singing, Jason is a multitalented star. He’s also tried his hand at acting and has starred in many films such as Say Anything … in 1989, Subterfuge in 1996 and The Prince of Tides in 1991, in which he played Barbra’s son. The “Love” singer once told Entertainment Tonight that working with her child was “the most joyous time” ever.

To learn more about Jason, keep scrolling!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

12K+
Followers
771
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Jason Gould
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Streisand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#Get To Know#S Voice#Billboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

James Brolin Admits He Fell in Love Again with Wife Barbra Streisand Ahead of 23rd Anniversary

“Westworld” star James Brolin recently got candid about his married life with filmmaker Barbra Streisand ahead of their two-decade wedding anniversary. James Brolin admits he fell in love again with his wife Barbra Streisand ahead of their 23rd anniversary. Brolin told Sheryl Underwood on his virtual appearance on “The Talk” that he and his beautiful spouse have fallen in love during this difficult time.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Marie Osmond Will Always Have Her Family’s Back! Get to Know the Music Icon’s 8 Kids

How much do you know about Marie Osmond‘s life as a mom? The “Paper Roses” singer has eight kids and she couldn’t love her big family anymore!. In 1983, Marie welcomed her first child, son Stephen Jr., with husband Steve Craig. After the “A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll” songstress and her first spouse divorced in 1985, Marie tied the knot with Brian Blosil in 1986. She later welcomed kids Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail with Brian. Tragically, Michael died by suicide at age 18 in February 2010.
RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Dwight Yoakam’s Wife Is the Reason He Sings Love Songs! Meet the Country Star’s Spouse Emily Joyce

Dwight Yoakam is one dedicated spouse and dad! Thanks to his marriage with his wife, Emily Joyce, the country music star has turned into the ultimate family man. Though Dwight and Emily have only been married for more than a year, Dwight and the Nebraska native have been a couple for more than a decade, having first started dating in 2010. At the time the lovebirds announced their marriage was official in May 2020, the “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” artist and Emily revealed they had “been engaged for several years.”
Public HealthPopculture

Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero's Last Words Before Going on a Ventilator During COVID-19 Battle

Amanda Kloots is looking back on the last time she spoke with her late husband Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host, 39, relives her husband's battle with COVID-19 in her new book, Live Your Life. Before complications with COVID ultimately caused the Broadway actor's death at just 41, Kloots recalled dropping her husband off at the emergency room, as she and their now 2-year-old son Elvis were not allowed to accompany him due to pandemic precautions.
Theater & DanceSFGate

Miley Cyrus Performs Cher's 'Believe' for Pride Special

Miley Cyrus covers Cher’s signature anthem “Believe” in a new clip from her upcoming Pride special Stand By You. The event was recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and airs exclusively on Peacock Friday, June 25th. In the clip above, Cyrus opens the song with a joyous “Happy Pride, everybody!” before...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Real Hair And Admits She Loves Wigs

Dolly Parton admits that she loves using wigs! This is because she said her hair never does what she wants it to do. In addition to releasing a new Christmas album, Dolly also released a new book for the holiday season. The book is called Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. It features never-before-seen photos and stories from her life.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Diana Ross' Long-Haired Grandsons Indigo & Leif Show Great Likeness to Their Father in New Pic

Diana Ross's son recently melted many hearts when he took to social media to share a picture that captured him posing with his two sons— the resemblance was uncanny. Diana Ross's son, Ross Naess, has two children he loves to show off on social media; his latest post came a couple of days ago, and it featured a picture that captured him posing with his two boys Indigo and Leif.
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Mick Jagger’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Mick Jagger’s eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, now 50, to his youngest son, Deveraux, born in 2016. Mick Jagger has been called plenty of things throughout his lifetime — including “dad”. The 77-year-old rocker is the father of eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, born in 1970, to his youngest son Deveraux, whom he welcomed most recently in 2016. The British rockstar is also the proud dad of supermodel daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, whom he shares with his ex Jerry Hall, 64. Continue reading to find out more about all eight of his kids.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I always had a fascination with her': Richard Marx opens up on happy five-year marriage to wife Daisy Fuentes

Richard Marx opening up about his marriage to Daisy Fuentes, said he 'always had a fascination with' the beauty dating back to the 80s. 'It wasn't just that she was so beautiful,' the Right Here Waiting singer, 57, told People Wednesday. 'It was her vibe. I remember thinking, "I bet we would get along great." I always had a fascination with her.'
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder ‘Feel Like Soulmates’: Inside Their Love Story

Julia Roberts wasn’t planning on falling in love. But that’s exactly what happened when, while shooting the 2001 film The Mexican, the star struck up a friendship with a handsome cameraman named Danny Moder. “I think that first kind of real seismic shift was meeting Danny,” Julia recalls. “That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.” 

Comments / 17

Community Policy