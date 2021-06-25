Barbra Streisand’s Son Is Passionate About Music Just Like His Mom! Get to Know Jason Gould

Shutterstock

Singer Barbra Streisand is a powerhouse! She’s won eight Grammys, starred on Broadway, acted in multiple films like The Way We Were and she’s done it all while raising her son, Jason Gould. Barbra shares Jason with her first husband, Elliott Gould. Like his mother, the star has a great passion for music.

“I was a kid who came up with melodies. I would sit at the piano and work out chord progressions I liked, but I never had the confidence to complete a song,” he explained to Billboard shortly before he released his first album, Dangerous Man, in 2017. The producer gained more confidence in himself once he started touring with Barbra all over the world. He described the experience as something that was “pretty wild.”

Since Jason “never sang in front of a live audience, let alone an audience of 18,000 people,” it was all very new to him. “So to do that took a lot of prayers because I didn’t know what that would feel like. It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging. It was her idea,” he gushed.

Barbra supports Jason’s career 100 percent. During a 2012 appearance on The Katie Couric Show, she said her son’s voice sounds like he has a “little chamber music orchestra right in his vocal cords.” So when the director told her he wanted to sing, Barbra was all for it. Plus, he’s handled being compared to the Funny Girl star pretty well.

“The pressure of being compared or judged is something I recognize I have no control over,” he explained to Billboard. “And ultimately, I have to be authentic, so no matter who my mother is, it doesn’t really matter in the end. We are all products of our parents though.”

In addition to singing, Jason is a multitalented star. He’s also tried his hand at acting and has starred in many films such as Say Anything … in 1989, Subterfuge in 1996 and The Prince of Tides in 1991, in which he played Barbra’s son. The “Love” singer once told Entertainment Tonight that working with her child was “the most joyous time” ever.

