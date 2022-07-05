ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

By Jason Hewitt
 2 days ago

Looking at who could potentially replace Richardson's statue

After the removal of Jerry Richardson's statue outside of Bank of America Stadium two years ago, the area where it once stood seems rather... bare. A replacement statue would be a great idea for the Panthers to consider, so here are three worthy candidates to consider in place of the former owner's statue.

Luke Kuechly

The 28-year-old linebacker shocked the world with his sudden retirement in January of 2020. Kuechly made seven Pro Bowls in his eight years with the team. He also received five first-team All-Pro nods and was named the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly recorded a total of 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, and 18 interceptions in his career. He now works for the Panthers as a pro scout as he continues servicing the team with his highly impressive football IQ. The future Hall-of-Famer is one of the most highly qualified people to be considered.

Julius Peppers

Peppers is one of the greatest defensive ends in the history of the NFL. By the time he retired, Peppers recorded 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, and 159.5 sacks. If that wasn't impressive enough, he was made the Pro Bowl nine times and became an All-Pro three times in his career. Peppers has also been a highly active member of the community and continues to serve the Carolinas to this very day.

Steve Smith

Last but certainly not least, there's Agent 89. Steve Smith is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever play for the Carolina Panthers, and rightfully so. During his time in Carolina, Smith had 836 receptions for 12,197 yards and 67 receiving touchdowns. He is beloved by fans everywhere, and he was the face of the Panthers organization for over a decade. The retired wideout is in a class of his own among the greatest receivers in NFL history. A statue outside of Bank of America in honor of his amazing achievements and dedication to the franchise would be fitting for him.

Who else should be considered on this highly esteemed list? Let us know what you think, Panthers fans!

