‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Has an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to Her Multiple Projects

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
Shutterstock

Although Stassi Schroeder has experienced many ups and downs in her career, like being fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, she’s still amassed an impressive amount of money.

The former Bravo star has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her accomplishments go beyond appearing on TV. In addition to her time as a SURver, the Louisiana native is a blogger, podcast host and author.

Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” which she launched in 2015, covered “topics like pop culture, friendships, relationships, behind the scenes of Vanderpump Rules,” according to her website. However, when Stassi was let go following former castmate Faith Stowers accusing her and Kristen Doute of past racist behavior, her podcast was removed from all platforms. She also landed on the New York Times‘ bestsellers list for her 2019 book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.

The Basically Stassi alum and Kristen were both fired from Vanderpump Rules after being accused of racist behavior toward Faith, who is Black. The former Pump Rules cast member joined an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice and said Stassi and Kristen called the cops and falsely accused her of a crime she didn’t commit. Additionally, allegations were made that Stassi and Kristen called Faith’s hair “nappy.” After Faith’s comments, Stassi also lost multiple partnerships, including vitamin brand Ritual and shaving brand Billie.

Stassi spoke out about the allegations days later and took accountability for her past actions. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions — to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Faith revealed to Page Six that she felt “hopeful” after Bravo cut ties with both of the ladies, who appeared on the series since season 1. “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she told the outlet.

Since the drama, Stassi married longtime love Beau Clark in October 2020, and they welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021.

In March 2021, Stassi announced she and Beau were launching a parenting podcast called “The Good The Bad The Baby.”

“Becoming a parent is literally the best, most f–king overwhelming magical chaotic incredible thing that’s ever happened to me and I am so excited to start sharing the good, the bad, the messy, the little moments, the WTF?! and everything in between,” she wrote on Instagram at the time to announce the news.

