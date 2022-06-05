ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Number 95 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UJmD_0PIWk8Af00

We're now 95 days away from the start of the NFL regular season, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Miami Dolphins

The countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 95.

RELATED: The Three Players Who Wore 96 Best for the Miami Dolphins

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Players who wore 95 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:

NT T.J. Turner (1986-92), DT Tim Bowens (1994-2004), Dan Wilkinson (2006), DT Chase Page (2007), NT Jason Ferguson (2008-09), DT Lionel Dotson (2010), DT Chris Baker (2010), DT Igor Olshansky (2011), DE Dion Jordan (2013-14), DE William Hayes (2017-18), DE Tank Carradine (2019), DT John Jenkins (2019), DT Benito Jones (2020)

The best with 95

This is the second slam dunk as far as a top choice because Tim Bowens was an elite run stuffer for a decade for the Dolphins. Zach Thomas often credited Bowens' ability to occupy defenders as a key to his ability to make so many plays at linebacker. Bowens made the Pro Bowl twice, but he probably was deserving of more accolades. Jason Ferguson was a similar player to Bowens, a big no-nonsense run-stuffing lineman who did the dirty work, and his contribution to the 2008 AFC East title team shouldn't be overlooked. Ferguson missed the final seven games of the 2009 season because of a knee injury and announced his retirement the following July, four months after he was suspended for the first eight games of 2010 for violating the league policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs. William Hayes was very good as a backup after joining the Dolphins in 2017, but his two seasons in Miami were cut short by knee injuries. The first player to wear 95 for the Dolphins in a regular season game was T.J. Turner, who started 83 games but mostly for a struggling defense. He did start 12 games in 1990 when the defense had a resurgence that help the team finish 12-4.

Worth noting

Dan Wilkinson's one season with the Dolphins came at the end of a 13-year career that began as the No. 1 overall pick (Cincinnati) in the 1994 NFL draft. ... We'd be remiss not to mention Dion Jordan, who had as many suspensions (3) as sacks during his time with the Dolphins. Jordan played last season with the Raiders but currently is a free agent. ... Turner passed away in Texas in 2009 at the age of 46, the same year former number 96 Alfred Oglesby died, also in Texas.

The top three Dolphins players with number 95

1. Tim Bowens

2. T.J. Turner

3. Jason Ferguson

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Turned Down Big Opportunity: Fans React

The Denver Broncos are for sale, which brought a very interesting storyline into the headlines this week. According to a report from sports financial analyst Darren Rovell, former Broncos quarterback John Elway had a chance to buy part of the team in the mid-1980's. Rovell said Elway had a chance to buy 20-percent of the team for $36 million.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Peyton Manning being eyed for potential Broncos role

Peyton Manning is not currently involved with any group seeking to purchase the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like he’ll have the chance to get involved if he wants to. Initial bids for the franchise are due Monday afternoon, and four groups are expected to submit a bid for the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, all four potential owners have reached out to Manning about a potential role in any purchase.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ferguson
Person
Zach Thomas
Person
Tim Bowens
Person
Dion Jordan
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning may have new Broncos role

The Denver Broncos will soon have new ownership. Bob Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune, is expected to win the bidding for the team with an offer of around $4. 5 billion, the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. While the bid is all but...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dt Chase
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Popculture

Five-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL

A legendary NFL coach is calling it a career. On Monday, Romeo Crennel officially announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching football. The 74-year-old spent the last eight seasons on the Houston Texans staff as a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Racy Tom Brady Video

Tom Brady's wife Gisele decided to give sports fans a pretty intimate look at the seven-time Super Bowl champion with a racy video she released online. Taking to Instagram, Gisele shared a video of Brady looking at himself in the bathroom mirror before trying to zoom in on his crotch. A shy Brady laughed it off and try to cover up the camera to avoid exposing his manhood.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful injury news on Monday afternoon. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had to be carted off the field after being down on the field for several minutes. There's still no word on what the injury is. Beathard is expected to be Trevor Lawrence's backup heading into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Dolphins Fans Aren't Happy With Mike McDaniel's Admission

It hasn't taken very long for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to establish himself as one of the most interesting figures in the NFL. That being said, he may have lost a few fans because of his latest admission. On Tuesday, McDaniel revealed that he doesn't eat cooked fish....
NFL
Boston

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

"It was just brain overload." Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Newton told the hosts that he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
378
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy