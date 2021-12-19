ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Portable Record Player Everybody Loves Is Marked Down to Just $45

By RS Editors
 3 days ago
If you’ve been looking for an easy way to play your vinyl, or just want some retro-inspired decor for your space, the popular Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is on sale right now for just $45 at Amazon .

The three-speed, belt-driven record player plays 33 1/3, 45 and 78 rpm discs, and can also be paired to your phone to stream music through the turntable’s built-in speakers. The Bluetooth connectivity can pick up your phone’s signal from more than 30 feet away.

Buy: Victrola Vintage Suitcase Turntable $45.99

The record player’s suitcase design lets you take your tunes on the go, though it’s built for tabletops and bookshelves too, thanks to a sturdy, weighted base, and sound isolating feet that prevent vibration.

The built-in speakers are surprisingly resonant, and showcase your favorite vinyl albums with rich, warm sound. Connect it to larger speakers with stereo RCA outputs for a wider soundscape, or plug in a pair of headphones for personal listening. All the knobs and controls sit conveniently inside the suitcase, which can be closed, locked and tucked away, or carried with you via an easy carry handle.

We like the vintage-inspired design and the portable size of the record player, which makes it an easy addition to any number of spaces, from bedroom to office to den. Available in more than two dozen colors and prints , this makes a great gift too.

The current Amazon deal saves you almost 25% on the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player, which normally retails for $60+. Get it now for just $45.99 before the price goes back up again.

