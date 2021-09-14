UH PacIOOS team receives $3M for ocean observations, forecast data
Communications and Program Coordinator, Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System. The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) within the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is embarking upon a new five-year cooperative agreement with the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) through NOAA that helps hundreds of thousands of people each year. PacIOOS is receiving $3.08 million in competitive funding for the first year of this five-year award to collect, manage and serve coastal and ocean observing and forecasting data.manoa.hawaii.edu
Comments / 0