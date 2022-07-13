ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: You Only Have a Few More Hours to Get the Apple Watch 7 for a $120 Discount

By RS Editors
 5 days ago
The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $279 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $120 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+).

Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount if you want the newest Apple Watch to date.

Apple Watch Series 7
$279

This deal gets you a whopping $120 off the 41mm Apple Watch , which has a large, intuitive touchscreen, crystal clear retina display, built-in GPS, and fitness tracking for steps, calories, heart rate and more. Apple says the crystal screen is “the most crack-resistant” yet on an Apple Watch.

The Series 7 is great for working out, not only because of its tracking features, but because it’s also water-resistant (rated IPX6 for being “swim-proof” up to 50 meters), meaning you can take it into the pool or ocean without worry. We don’t recommend deep dives, but if you’re just doing laps or running in the rain, the Series 7 should hold up just fine.

What sets the Apple Watch Series 7 apart from earlier models is its always-on display and advanced wellness-focused features. This watch has a blood oxygen sensor and ECG monitor, so it can alert you if key vital signs seem a little off. There is also an elevation tracker, sleep monitor, workouts with Apple Fitness+ and easy pairing with a host of exercise and mindfulness apps. The screen also has a larger display while being thinner than the Apple Watch 6.

As with all Apple Watches , you can use this one to call, text and listen to music. There’s also a ton of space to add your favorite apps. Pairing to your phone or device is super easy via Bluetooth, and everything loads up surprisingly quickly thanks to the watch’s multi-core S7 processor. Battery life is strong, at up to 18 hours on a single charge.

What we like: you can use Apple Pay to make purchases without having to take out cash or touch a credit card machine (especially great during these sensitive times). Just hold your watch near an Apple Pay machine or sensor, and it’ll automatically debit the charge from your Apple account or linked credit card. No more swiping or touching dirty machines to enter a PIN.

The same watch is still $399 on Apple.com so this Amazon Apple Watch deal is one you’ll want to take advantage of. The $279 set gets you the Apple Watch Series 7, plus a watch battery, adjustable “sport band” and a user manual. Get the Apple Watch Series 7 deal here .

Bonus: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping, too (use this link for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime if you need access).

