Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lea Michele Through the Years: From Broadway Star to Doting Mom

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzJRP_0PGUMNFp00
Lea Michele attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 28, 2019. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Taking a look back. Lea Michele may be best known for her role as Rachel Berry in Glee, but the actress’ life in the spotlight started long before that, as she made her debut on Broadway at the age of 8, playing a replacement Young Cosette in Les Misérables. Three years later, she played Little Girl in Ragtime.

Although she stepped away from the stage in 2009 when Ryan Murphy wrote the role of Rachel Berry for her specifically, her love for Broadway was written into the character. Following the show, the iconic writer and director included Michele in many of his projects. In fact, when Glee ended in 2015, she signed on as the lead of his next series, Scream Queens.

The horror comedy, in which she starred alongside original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, didn’t include singing and the character was nothing like Rachel Berry. Instead, she wore a neck brace and desperately tried to fit in with the It-Girls in school.

“Honestly, having been offered this role, I knew nothing. But I did trust Ryan implicitly that he would create something for me that would be the most incredible opportunity to show people a different side and a different color,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “And the first and only thing he said to me about the project was, ‘neck brace.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I guess no better way to show people something completely different from Rachel Berry than a neck brace.’ The thing that I’m most grateful for with this character is the opportunity to show people a completely different side.”

In addition to acting, Michele also has released three albums with three very different sounds. Her first, Louder, came out in 2014. She worked on it following the death of her boyfriend, Cory Montieth, who died of an accidental overdose the year before.

“Listening to it, it’s therapeutic and difficult,” she told Billboard about the song “If You Say So,” which she wrote about Monteith. “It will always represent the most devastating thing that’s ever happened to me in my whole life. But at the same time, music is therapy. It’s been therapy for me in the entire grieving process and in my entire life. I’m grateful that Sia collaborated on that song with me and it’s a moment in my life … music has just been so important and so helpful to me this whole year.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more on Michele’s life:

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Sia
Person
Lea Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Lea Michele Reflects on 1 Year of Motherhood Ahead of Son Ever’s Birthday: ‘You Are the Greatest Gift’

It’s all a blur! Lea Michele reflected on her first year of motherhood ahead of her son’s birthday. “I can’t believe my son is turning 1 tomorrow. Even now saying the words ‘my son’ still feels so unbelievable,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 19. “All of the sayings are true — you will experience a type of love you have never felt before, you will forever be changed, it all goes so fast — they are all so true.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Alice Ripley: Broadway star accused of ‘grooming’ young fans

Broadway star Alice Ripley has been accused by four people of “grooming” and acting inappropriately towards them while they were minors.TikTok personality Brie Lynn became the first person to speak publicly against the behaviour of Ripley, 57, in a video posted to the social media platform earlier this week.“Our first conversation was about a photo of you in lingerie,” she alleged, referring to Ripley. “I was 12 and when I was 13 you told me that the first time we locked eyes you felt like the world stopped.”Lynn went on to claim that the Tony Award-winning actor had “constant inappropriate...
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Rachel Berry and Sharpay Evans Were Both Mean Teen Drama Queens, So Why Did Only One Get a Retroactive Redemption Arc?

Lea Michele's Rachel Berry and Ashley Tisdale's Sharpay Evans are without a doubt the biggest drama club prima donnas to grace the silver screen in recent memory. The two talented high school drama queens blessed us with their presence on Fox's Glee and in Disney Channel's High School Musical franchise, respectively. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they have a lot in common.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
Deadline

Mal Z. Lawrence Dies: ‘Catskills On Broadway’ Star Was 88

Mal Z. Lawrence, whose defiantly old-school Borscht Belt stand-up comedy delighted audiences and happily surprised critics when the Catskills on Broadway revue became a hit in 1991, died Monday at a hospice facility in Delray Beach, Florida. He was 88. His death was announced to The New York Times by his talent agent Alison Chaplin. The comedian Marilyn Michaels, who co-starred in Catskills on Broadway, wrote in a Facebook tribute, “The passing of Mal Z Lawrence is cause for great sadness, as he was a terrific talent and a very funny guy.. A true Bon Vivant. Attention must be paid! …RIP Mal...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Back to Broadway: A Q&A with Hadestown star André De Shields

This is the second article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s new series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Not all actors are as fascinating in real life as they are onstage, but André De Shields somehow manages to be. That’s no small feat, because De Shields has been one of Broadway’s most magnetic performers for nearly half a century, bringing masterful command to the original productions of The Wiz (as the Wiz), Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Full Monty and now Hadestown, for which he won a 2019 Tony Award. He has also acted in many nonmusical roles, and has served as a director and choreographer (including for Bette Midler in the 1970s). In conversation, De Shields chooses his words with impeccable care, threading them with classical references and taking whatever time he needs—he is comfortable with silence—to express his expansive ideas about the universe and humankind. We talked with him by phone about his experience of the past year, his creative activism, his upcoming return to Hadestown and the lessons of living through a crisis.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."

Comments / 0

Community Policy