Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Fire Safety Tips for Boston Residents

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qv5ta_0PGPQ86O00

With summer weather upon us, here are some helpful reminders to keep you and our neighborhood safe!

Fire pits, chimineas and bonfires that use solid fuel including charcoal, wood, fuel pellets or any non-gaseous fuel are prohibited in the City of Boston.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave unattended. When done, dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor non-enclosed porches/decks with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Propane Tank grills are not permitted inside or on porches, decks or balconies that are enclosed by a roof/ceiling or other confining material of any building or structure used for habitation.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area, place on a level surface away from low hanging trees, deck railings, siding or any combustible materials.

Here are some more grilling/bbq safety tips from the city.

Also fireworks are illegal in the city of Boston. If you hear or see any in your neighborhood, please report via 311 app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gF1pD_0PGPQ86O00

If you smoke, please smoke safely.

  • Never smoke in bed.
  • Use a clean, large ashtray to dispose of smoking materials. More importantly, do not use a wastebasket, potted plant, outdoor planter or anything that is not fire proof.
  • Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Here is some more helpful information about fire safety from the City of Boston.

Be safe out there!

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
675
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Boston Residents#Home Safety#Building Materials#Clean Air#Fuel Tanks#Propane Tank Grills#Propane Tanks#Charcoal Grills#Deck Railings#Smoking Materials#Fire Proof#Air Conditioners#Fuel Pellets#Wood#Reminders#Summer Weather#Siding#Fireworks#Habitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Caught in Southie

311 Report: South Boston is Fed Up with neighbors

311 was a buzz with activity this weekend. There were the everyday reports of illegal parking, littering, and the like but then there were these two gems. Imagine being so angry that you bust our the Sharpie markers and poster board and hang a sign – complete with F-bombs – for your neighborhood to see! This resident has had it up to here with Karen’s and boomers ratting out neighbors for loud music and parties.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Heat Emergency in the City of Boston

BOSTON – Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Today Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning Sunday, June 6, 2021 and lasting through Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s. “It will be the first time this year that...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

POLARITY is officially in Fort Point Channel

Have you seen it yet? Just the corner of large building rising to the surface of the waters in the Fort Point Channel. Artist Zy Baer has completed her floating art piece that captures the not so distant future when the channel rises and floods and only the upper floor of a building remains. When you drive over the Summer Street Bridge – you can sneak a peek!
AnimalsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Deer on the loose in #Southie

When we saw the post of the deer running around the North End on Friday morning, it made us reminisce about that time in 2015 when a deer was wandering the streets of Southie for several days!. Original Post from June of 2015:. The deer that was roaming the streets...
Woburn, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Anchors Aweigh! Kearsarge Memorial is getting a makeover!

On Friday morning, part of Day Blvd was shut down in order to remove the old anchor at Marine Park!. That old anchor is actually the Kearsarge Memorial – dedicated to Naval Veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish War and WWI! The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council recently received a grant for $75K to refurbish Kearsarge Memorial in Marine Park – and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced it would match the CPA funds for this memorial!
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – June 4th

Hot in the City – looks like it’s gonna be a scorcher of a weekend! Stay hydrated!. On Saturday, June 5th, you’re invited to check out the new fitness studio at Black Falcon Cruise Terminal – Backyahd. There are two classes to take – 8:30 and 10am, but then all are welcome for a live DJ, food from Fat Baby and Loco, and an opportunity to check things out.
TrafficPosted by
Caught in Southie

DCR Traffic Advisory: Day Blvd.

On Friday, June 4th from 5:30am-7:30am – Day Blvd from Farragut Road to Broadway and Pleasure Bay Parking Lot will be closed for the removal of the Kearsarge Memorial. It’s getting a much needed “facelift” via restorative work!. Here’s a history lesson on the memorial – plus details on the...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Here are the details of the Large House Parties Hearing

BOSTON – Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn & Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty held a hearing on Friday, May 28th to discuss strategies against large house parties. The hearing aims to discuss ways to provide stricter enforcement rules regarding large house parties and the city’s noise ordinance, including increasing fines. The hearing featured testimonies from Boston Police Department, Inspectional Services Department, as well as from concerned residents, and was attended also by Councilor Lydia Edwards.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Footage of fire at 20 West Fifth Street

On Monday afternoon, BFD was called to 20 West Fifth Street for a fire on the roof near generator vent. This building is under construction. Firefighters were able to quick knock down the flames. Mike Freeman was able to capture Boston’s bravest in action. Boston Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Outdoor dining expected to be extended through the fall

NBC10 Boston is reporting that Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to file legislation Tuesday to extend certain COVID-19 emergency measures that are set to expire on June 15 when the State of Emergency ends. One of those measure is outdoor dining! Also included are open meeting law requirements and billing protections for coronavirus patients.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Fire Safety + Prevention Community Meeting – South Boston

Be informed. Get involved. After receiving calls and requests from residents, City Councilor Ed Flynn has organized a virtual community meeting to discuss fire safety in the city with BFD Commissioner Dempsey on Wednesday, May 19th at 6pm. You can register for this zoom meeting here! (See below this flyer for important information about backyard fire safety.)