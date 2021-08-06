Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Best Gooseneck Kettles for Making Coffee or Tea

By Melinda Leonard
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago

When it comes to boiling water, there’s more than one way to go about it. Some kettles are electric; others can be set on the stove. Their shape can differ as well: While many have a shorter, wider spout, others are leaner and longer. It all depends, of course, on what you’re brewing. And the easiest way to make a good cup of pour-over coffee is with a gooseneck kettle.

The the reason for gooseneck kettle’s name is obvious enough. Its spout is long, lithe and curved, like the neck of a goose. What are the advantages of this build? For one, it allows for a slower, more controlled flow of water. For another, it looks pretty cool. The former is key for pour-over coffee fanatics, as making this brew requires a great deal of patience—you’ll have to pour just a little bit of hot water in at a time. That’s not to say that you can only use a gooseneck kettle for one thing. You can easily use it to make tea as well.

Of course, although they all look more or less the same, not all gooseneck kettles are created equal. Here are four of the best.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle

If you’re going to be handling hot water (and an equally piping hot kettle) then you’ll want a handle that you can count on. Coffee Gator’s grip is both ergonomic and cool to the touch, so you won’t have to worry too much about scalding yourself while brewing up a cup of coffee or tea. The 40-ounce kettle also has a temperature gauge, which helps you know exactly how hot the water is at all times. A triple layer base—which is comprised of aluminum sandwiched between layers of stainless steel—helps keep the pot from rusting and ensures that it can be used on virtually any stovetop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dl2Ac_0PGJxWLM00

Amazon

Buy: Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle

2. Jake & Leo Pour Over Kettle

Jake & Leo’s gooseneck kettle is an outlier on this list as it eschews classic styling in favor of a distinct, modern aesthetic. In lieu of the traditional stainless steel, it sports a matte black finish. It also features a unique “dimple” pattern that adds another point of differentiation. The compact kettle has a long, curved spout that will help you pour with precision. It’s also equipped with an ergonomic handle for added comfort. This kettle can hold 34 ounces, which gives you enough capacity to make more than one cup at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrM36_0PGJxWLM00

Amazon

Buy: Jake & Leo Pour Over Kettle

3. Bean Envy Gooseneck Kettle

Bean Envy’s kettle is for the adventurer in all of us. (The adventurer that doesn’t want to sacrifice their coffee for the sake of thrill-seeking, that is.) The kettle has a triple-bottom design, so it’s safe to use on all stovetops (or campfires) and is made of medical-grade stainless steel. Plus, despite having a 40-ounce capacity, but is noticeably more compact than other kettles, so it’s no real hassle to bring it along on your next journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPA4Z_0PGJxWLM00

Amazon

Buy: Bean Envy Gooseneck Kettle

4. Barista Warrior Gooseneck Kettle

While most gooseneck kettles will get the job done, not all are engineered to last. Barista Warrior’s is, though, as it’s made of tough, surgical-grade stainless steel, with a double layer base that helps with even heating. It’s not perfect, though: While it can hold 40 ounces, the brand recommends that you lowball this number and fill it up less, lest the kettle risk overflowing. But if stainless steel isn’t your thing, good news: Barista Warrior’s pot comes in a copper-coated option as well. A built-in thermometer helps you identify when your water is heated to the correct temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKIOu_0PGJxWLM00

Amazon

Buy: Barista Warrior Gooseneck Kettle

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gooseneck#Design#Food Drink#Coffee Gator#Jake Leo Pour#Kettle Jake Leo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Coffee Brands in 2021—Ranked!

Every morning people around the world get ready for the day by drinking a cup of hot or iced coffee. The morning drink often turns into a few cups at home then an afternoon pick-me-up while working at the office and sometimes a warming cup of decaf at night before bed.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Beer at Home, Throw It Out—Carefully

There's nothing like a cold, crisp beer on a hot summer day—unless that beer turns on you quickly. Recently, a brewer recalled one of their popular beers for a very serious reason. The makers advise that you toss the beer, but that you do so very carefully, because there could be consequences if it's disposed of incorrectly. Read on to find out if you have this potentially dangerous recalled beer at home.
Edinburg, TXvalleybusinessreport.com

Barista Makes Coffee Mobile

It’s a sun-splashed Saturday at Southern Roots Flower Market and Stephanie Brantley is all smiles while working with her crew in a horse trailer-turned-mobile coffee bar. Her happiness matches the sunshine. The self-described people person welcomes customers to the Match Made Coffee bar, an Edinburg-based business. Match Made goes wherever events call for brews and teas to be made by an experienced barista with a Starbucks background who has struck out on her own.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Clack Egg Openers to Change Up Your Breakfast

Ever wanted to make your simple egg breakfast a little more indulgent? Instead of scrambling or frying, enjoying them in a simple egg dish can be a treat. But breaking an egg open without creating a mess can be tricky. That’s where clack openers come in to play. The slender invention––which originated in Germany––cradles an egg from above and, while the swift pull of a spring neatly breaks off the top portion of the shell, turning it into a natural bowl. Not only do clack egg openers create a novel way to enjoy your egg, they can make preparing several quick...
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Cheese Knives for Everything From Asiago to Zamorano

No cheese board is complete without the right knives. The best are traditionally made of stainless steel, as the metal keeps the cheese from sticking to the blade. Such has been the way since the 1940s, when engineer Harold Joseph Fairchild created one of the earliest examples of a cheese knife. He was reportedly having trouble cutting through Velveeta and needed a solution for the task. You’ll likely be slicing a higher-end fromage than Fairchild, so it’s better to have a few more utensils on deck, starting with a thin knife with holes for soft cheeses such as Brie or Camembert...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pour-Over Coffee Sets for Brewing the Perfect Cup of Joe at Home

Looking to up your barista game—or just give a new style of coffee a whirl? It may be time to step away from the French press then and try making a cup or two of pour-over coffee. Pour-over coffee is revered for its deep, intense flavors that are often stronger than those produced via other brewing methods. This is partly due to the slow, painstaking process that goes into making it. However, on the surface, it’s simple enough to pull off, so you won’t need to be a pro barista to make it happen. To make pour-over coffee you’ll just need...
Recipesmyrecipes.com

This Manual Ice Cream Maker Is the Easiest Way to Satisfy Frozen Cravings in the Summer

Every time I have a scoop of mouthwatering, light-as-air gelato in the summer, I immediately want to rush back home and whip up a batch of my own. The sweet tooth in me always wants to experiment and create my own frozen dessert recipes (my latest obsession is watermelon sorbet), but I'm always foiled by one tiny inconvenience: I don't own an ice cream maker. As someone living in a New York City apartment with little to nonexistent cabinet space, I try to avoid bulky appliances as much as possible, especially when it's something that's mainly used only three months of the year.
Food & DrinksApartment Therapy

Keurig Just Launched a New Coffee Maker That’s the First of Its Kind — and I Got to Try It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to convenience, there’s nothing like Keurig. A cup of coffee in your hands within seconds? Even a pour-over devotee like me can’t argue with the speed and simplicity of brewing a K-Cup. Of course, brewing coffee by hand does have the advantage of customization: I can always adjust my recipe, flow rate, or water temperature.
Food & DrinksSaveur

For the Best French Press Coffee Makers, Stick to the Classics

Making coffee in a French press requires few special tools and no honed skills, cementing it as a perfect entry point for home brewing newcomers. It’s also an ideal method for even the biggest coffee nerds when away from their tricked-out home set-ups; Maciej Kasperowicz, the Director of Coffee for subscription coffee company Trade Coffee, says he mostly uses a French press when visiting his parents.
Food & Drinksriverjournalonline.com

Top Tips to Make the Tastiest Coffee at Home

Who doesn’t love to have a good cup of coffee, especially in the morning when we need something that is going to set the mood for the entire day? Most of us are frequently too lazy to go outside as soon as we wake up to get ourselves this delicious drink.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Save Up to $50 on Two Best-Selling Bidets

We’ve urged you time and time again to ditch the toilet paper and adopt a new, cleaner lifestyle with a sleek bidet. That’s because bidets are more effective in cleaning your behind, better for the planet and will save you considerable toilet paper cash in the long-term. And right now you can save up to $50 on two variations of bidets from “modern” bidet brand Tushy.
Food & DrinksEsquire

The 15 Best Coffee Makers for Every Budget

We'll be the first to tell you that making the perfect cup of coffee is not easy. Thankfully, there are a variety of machines to match all types of coffee drinkers' needs and wants when it comes to consuming this naturally caffeinated beverage. Still, that doesn’t make it any easier. With a ton of coffee makers on the market, you can be faced with pretty rough decision fatigue and resort back to your average old Keurig. But before you do that, hear us out. Ahead, we round up the 15 best coffee makers for every type of coffee drinker.
Food & Drinksflicksandfood.com

Cask and Kettle is an Easy Way to Make Hot Coffee Cocktails

Cask and Kettle Pods are the Newest Way to Make Hot Coffee Cocktails Without All the Fuss. Cask and Kettle ready-to-brew hot cocktail pods are the best thing since sliced bread! Want to entertain guests after dinner with an Irish Coffee or Mexican Coffee? There is no need to keep liquor or liqueur on hand. Now all you have to do is buy Cask & Kettle ready-to-brew pods and pop a single serve cup into your brewing system.
Shoppingthemanual.com

Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Smoker, Because … Summer

Summer is one of the best seasons for grilling out. Just grab a beer, stiff drink, or a soda, toss some juicy meat on the grate, and let it sizzle until it’s ready to eat. The best part is that you can take advantage of some excellent grill deals right now if you know where to look.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Massive Container Of Reese's Cups At Sam's Club Is Turning Heads

Hold on, Halloween, Sam's Club is selling your trick-or-treating solution a few months early. Recently seen at Sam's Club for a very affordable $47.98 is an absolutely enormous bucket of those delicious and delightful Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (via Best Products). Hungry parents no longer need to steal these high-end morsels through the "Switch Witch" or a candy tax as this bucket is peanut butter cups ONLY. For those who like to crunch the numbers, you get 12 pounds and 14.8 ounces of candy for a total of 375 peanut butter cups.
Food & DrinksEsquire

The 10 Best Health Bars, According to a Guy Who Eats 4 to 6 of Them a Day

When I was a kid, I'd pack the same handful of things for lunch every day. There'd always be a bag of pretzels. A bottle of water. (Sometimes it was juice!) Dessert, maybe a cookie or Reese's Cup. But always. Always. A bar of some sort. Granola with chocolate chips. Soft-baked, with strawberry jam. Peanut butter and chocolate chip, packed with protein.
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Coffee Snacks Review: The Fiber One 70 Calorie Coffee Cake Soft-Baked Bar

I’m a 36-year-old gay man and I enjoy fiber-rich snacks and Metamucil wafers. Fiber is important to everyone’s diet—and nearly all Americans just don’t get enough of it! As a lover of all things coffee and all things fiber, I was immediately drawn to this snack on my last visit to my local Albertson’s. What follows is my honest, no-bull review of the Fiber One 70 Calorie Coffee Cake Soft-Baked Bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy