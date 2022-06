This year’s Gemini season has been active, to say the least. Mercury retrograde had its main character moment at the beginning, but luckily we are officially on the other side of that volatile energy, as the shadow period comes to a close and Mercury reenters its home sign of Gemini on June 13. We are, however, approaching the final full moon before the summer solstice (aka the 2022 Super Strawberry Moon), which will affect some zodiac signs more than others. Though it’ll bring plenty of realizations and climaxes to the forefront of everyone’s birth charts, mutable signs are sure to see the biggest impact.

