Veterans & Active Military Can Score Discounts From Nike, Adidas & More Brands

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
There are never enough ways to thank the brave men and women who are currently fighting or have fought for our country in a branch of the military. For brands across the United States, a way of showing appreciation includes discounts and deals for veterans and those who are active in the service.

Brands like Adidas, Nike, Toms and more offer savings up to 70% for military personnel and veterans. With proper identification through services like SheerID and ID.Me as well as with a valid .Mil email address, active-duty members and those who have previously served the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force can access these discounts as can National Guardsmen and Coast Guard personnel for certain brands. And best of all, the savings are available year-round for continuous support.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, see all the different ways you can save with deals from your favorite stores and retailers.

Adidas

Shop 40% off your favorite Adidas styles if you are a military member.

Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds offers a 15% discount off its American-made shoes and dressier products for all U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Bates Footwear

Shop military-style combat boots and tactical footwear from Bates , all for 15% off.

Carhartt

Carhartt and its selection of durable, workwear styles is brining military member a 25% off deal.

Chaco

Browse sandals and explore styles with Chaco and its 20% off savings for military servicemen and women.

Clarks

Clarks’ top-of-the-line comfort shoes can be purchased by military members with a 10% discount.

Cole Haan

All active-duty members, retirees, veterans, reservists and National Guard can receive a 20% discount for this favorite brand .

Columbia Sportswear

Stock up on outdoor-ready gear and apparel thanks to Columbia’s 10% discount for military members.

DC Shoes

If you’re a military serviceman or woman, you can score 15% off DC Shoes ‘ skate-style shoes and products.

Fanatics

Shop gear for all your top sports teams with a 15% discount for military members.

Foot Locker

Take 20% off most purchases at Foot Locker .

Keen

This Portland, Ore.-based outdoor brand provides active-duty military members and their spouses with 50% off through its Keen Pro program.

Lululemon

Active North American military members and military spouses get a 25% discount in all Lululemon stores with a valid ID.

Merrell

Receive a 10% discount when you shop online at Merrell ; this applies to members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

MLB Shop

MLB Shop ‘s 15% discount allows military personnel to save on all your baseball needs.

Moosejaw

Tackle all your outdoor and hiking needs thanks to Moosejaw , giving 20% off for military members.

New Balance

New Balance , the official supplier of athletic footwear for U.S. military personnel entering basic training, provides a 10% discount for members.

NFL Shop

Support your all-time favorite football teams with NFL Shop ‘s 15% savings for military personnel.

Nike

Nike as well as its subsidiaries Converse , Jordan Brand and Hurley all offer a 20% discount for active, retired, reservist and veteran US Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard personnel.

Oakley Standard Issue

Offering specialized eyewear and protective gear, this brand gives a major discount of 35% to 70% off for military, government and law enforcement officials.

Oofos

Known best for their ultra-comfortable footwear , this Boston-based footwear company provides a 20% discount for military members.

Puma

Shop Puma’s signature athletic styles and shoes with a 10% discount for members of the military.

Rack Room Shoes

Every Tuesday throughout the year, Rack Room Shoes offers a 10% discount to active-duty personnel and their dependents.

Ray-Ban

Stock up on all sorts of shades and sunglasses courtesy of Ray-Ban ‘s 20% deal for military members.

Reebok

Reebok ‘s discount gives major savings with 50% off for military personnel.

Saucony

Shop Saucony sneakers and shoes with 20% savings.

Sperry

Sperry, known for its waterside shoes and stylish accessories, provides military members with a 15% off deal.

Tieks

From June 9 to July 15, Tieks is offering a $100 gift card for frontline workers and military members through its website .

Toms

For all full-priced styles, the ever-giving brand gives veterans and active military members a 10% discount.

Under Armour

Shop online or via the brand’s app or present a valid U.S. military ID at any Under Armour store and save your purchase. The brand typically offers a 10% discount but is currently offering a limited time 40% discount for not only veterans and active-duty service members, but also EMT certified first responders.

Vera Bradley

Take a peek through Vera Bradley ‘s signature prints and bags with a 15% saving.

