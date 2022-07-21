Best cheap iPhone deals in July 2022

iPhone deals are currently in season. From the iPhone 13 to the new iPhone SE (2022), we're seeing some of the best cheap iPhone deals ever.

Currently, one of our favorite iPhone deals comes courtesy of AT&T. The mobile carrier is taking up to $700 off all iPhone 13 models when you trade-in your old phone and buy your iPhone 13 with an unlimited plan. (The iPhone 13 mini is free via this promo with no trade-in required). Not to be outdone, Verizon is offering a up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro with trade-in and any unlimited plan . That's one of the best iPhone deals you'll find right now.

Today's best iPhone deals at a glance

Not sure which iPhone is right for you? Be sure to check out our best iPhones guide to help you decide. Otherwise, here are the best cheap iPhone deals you can get right now from carriers and retailers. Also, check out our coverage of the best cell phone deals and best AT&T phone deals .

Best iPhone deals right now

iPhone 13

iPhone 13: up to $800 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in your old phone and activate your new phone on select carriers. For instance, activate on Verizon or AT&T to get up to $800 off, or activate on T-Mobile for up to $415 off. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has multiple iPhone deals for new and existing customers. Trade-in your old phone and open a new unlimited data plan and you'll get up to $700 off your new iPhone. This deal is valid on multiple iPhones including the iPhone SE and the entire iPhone 13 family. Plus, you'll get an extra $200 credit if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off any iPhone 13 purchase after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. As part of the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering iPhone deals on Apple's latest smartphones. Simply purchase an eligible iPhone, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $200 prepaid gift card for free. This deal is valid on the iPhone SE 2020 through the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in and any unlimited plan. Verizon will even accept old or damaged phones as your trade-in. View Deal

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more. View Deal

Visible: first month of 5G data for $5 @ Visible

Ending soon: Visible is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've seen this week. The Verizon-owned network is offering new members the first month of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $5 ($35 off) via exclusive coupon code "FUTURE". After the first month, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. View Deal

Visible: $200 gift card w/ iPhone 13 @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering a $200 gift card with the purchase of select iPhones. Eligible devices include the iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and more. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

iPhone deals rarely get better than this. Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Phone 13 with trade-in for new customers. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan, and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Plus, you'll get an extra $1,000 credit when you switch from a competing carrier. Current customers can get up to $700 off with Verizon's 5G Get More plan or up to $440 off with other select plans. View Deal

Visible 15-day trial: free @ Visible

Visible is creating a free trial where you can use Visible as your phone provider for 15 days. Best of all, you don't even have to give up using your current phone. Under Visible's free trial program, the carrier will hand out trial phone numbers to potential customers who have an eligible device and sign up on Visible's website. That way, you can continue to use your existing phone and its assigned phone number alongside Visible's trial phone number. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is taking up to $1,000 off any iPhone 13 model when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. Magenta Max starts at $57/month and includes unlimited premium data (so you won't be throttled based on your usage). View Deal

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering an epic iPhone deal right now. New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. (No trade-in is required). That's a savings of $429. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): free $150 gift card + B&O speaker @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best iPhone deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase of any iPhone SE 2022. Eligible gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): $11/month w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T's iPhone SE 2022 sales have started. The carrier is offering Apple's new phone for $11.95/month (on a 36-month installment plan) with trade-in. The new iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other new features include 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life. Otherwise, it keeps the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, and 7MP FaceTime camera. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): from $209 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the new iPhone SE from $209 with trade-in and activation on select carriers. For a limited time, the retailer is offering an extra $100 in savings when you trade-in an old phone. For instance, activate on T-Mobile and you'll pay just $209 with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: $379 @ Cricket

Cricket Wireless is offering the new iPhone SE 2022 for $379. The phone features Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other new features include 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life. You also get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, and 7MP FaceTime camera. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): up to $197 off @ Walmart

The ultimate iPhone SE deal is here. Walmart is taking up to $197 off preorders of the news iPhone SE 2022. The offer is valid with purchase and activation on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. An installment plan is required with the carrier. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): up to $400 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get the new iPhone SE 2022 for as little as $30 at T-Mobile. The carrier is taking up to $400 off Apple's iPhone SE 2022 when you trade-in your old phone. Alternatively, you'll get 50% off the iPhone SE 2022 when you open a new line. View Deal

iPhone 12

iPhone 12: 12 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone deals of the week. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 12-month data plan will get 12 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network. View Deal

iPhone 12: 50% off w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering major discounts on the iPhone 12 family. Currently, new and existing AT&T subscribers can get 50% off the iPhone 12 when you open an eligible unlimited data plan. It's one of the best iPhone deals from AT&T and we especially like it because these iPhone deals apply to new and current members and no trade-in is required. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $350 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade in your old phone and sign up for an Unlimited plan and you'll get up to $350 off your iPhone 12 purchase. It's one of the hottest iPhone deals we've seen. During Verizon's current promo, you can even trade in damaged phones. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $799 @ Boost Mobile

Get it before it's gone! Apple has nixed the iPhone 12 Pro Max from its lineup, but Boost Mobile has it on sale. The iPhone 12 Pro Max delivers the best cameras on any phone. Plus, you get a stellar display and unbeatable performance. Boost Mobile is taking $300 off its price and offering it at an all-time price low of $799. The phone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. View Deal

iPhone 12 Purple: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

The iPhone 12 Purple is finally here. Even better — AT&T already has iPhone deals available for Apple's latest phone. New and existing customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 12 Purple when you trade-in an old phone and open an Unlimited plan. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

50% off family plans: Purchase any iPhone 12, open a new line, and trade-in your old device to get up to $830 off your new iPhone. The promo is valid on any T-Mobile plan, which makes this one of the best iPhone deals we've seen. Plus, T-Mobile is taking up to 50% off family plans. This includes its Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta Max lines. View Deal

iPhone 12: free $150 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible has some epic iPhone deals. Currently, purchase any iPhone 12 via Visible and you'll get a free $150 gift card. This deal applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini Purple: $0/month w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

iPhone deals are now available for Apple's new iPhone 12 mini purple. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 mini purple for free with trade-in of an old phone and the opening of a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's newest phone. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering credits of up to $500 when you purchase a new iPhone 12 and trade-in your old phone. A Galaxy S10 would get you up to $180 in Apple credits, whereas an iPhone XS would get you up to $300 in Apple credits. The credits can be used for your iPhone 12 purchase. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini w/ unlimited data: $60/month @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 mini bundled with unlimited 5G data for $60/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from Mint (or any carrier). You'll wind up paying $30/month for the iPhone 12 mini and $30/month for unlimited 5G data. By comparison, other carriers can charge upwards of $60/month just for 5G data alone. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network. View Deal

iPhone 11

iPhone 11: free w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

Best cheap iPhone deal: The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (1792 x 828), Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and dual 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. (Unlike the "Pro" models it lacks the third rear lens). It also features a 11:16-hour battery life. Add an Unlimited line to your account and you'll get the iPhone 11 for free at Verizon. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for Apple's former flagship. View Deal

iPhone 11: $299 w/ two months payment @ Cricket

Cricket Wireless has the iPhone 11 on sale for $299 when you pay for two months of the Cricket $60/month plan. You must port your number to get this deal. It's one of the best cheap iPhone deals we've see from Cricket. View Deal

iPhone 11: $10/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Get the iPhone 11 for as little as $10/month when you open a new Unlimited line at AT&T. This deal applies to new or existing members. No trade-in is required. It's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro : $8/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a wide variety of iPhone deals. For instance, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8/month when you open a new line with Unlimited. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for Apple's former flagship. (Which is still a very capable smartphone). View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to port-in your current phone number and open a new line of data under AT&T's unlimited plan. Alternatively, you can get $400 in bill credits when you add a line without porting in a number. View Deal

iPhone 11: free w/ 2 new lines @ T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, activate two new lines and you'll get a free iPhone 11. It's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from T-Mobile, albeit on Apple's last-gen smartphone. Nevertheless, the iPhone 11 is still a powerful phone and an excellent option for Apple fans that are strapped for cash. View Deal

iPhone XR

iPhone XR: free w/ new line @ Verizon

The iPhone XR has officially been cut from Apple's lineup, so any iPhone deals on this phone should be dirt cheap as retailers try to sell their remaining stock. Currently, when you port a new line into Verizon, you'll get the iPhone XR for free. That's $499 off and one of the best cheap iPhone deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone XR: was $499 now $349 @ Boost Mobile

Boost has discounts on many iPhone models, knocking $150 off the cost of everything from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 8. But the iPhone XR is a pretty compelling buy at Boost, since this discount lets you get a new 6.1-inch iPhone for just $349. View Deal

iPhone XR: free w/ unlimited @AT&T

Sign up for any Unlimited plan on AT&T and you can get the iPhone XR for free. A 30-month installment plan is required for this iPhone deal. View Deal

Refurb iPhones

Refurb iPhone: from $639 @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is an excellent place to shop for refurb iPhones. We recommend Apple's refurbs because they're backed by the same one-year Apple warranty that new products receive. Currently, the Apple Store only has iPhone XS and iPhone 11 refurbs. These iPhone deals start from $639. View Deal

iPhone Accessories

Otterbox iPhone cases: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 55% off select Otterbox iPhone cases. After discount, prices start as low as $18. (Otterbox cases normally cost twice that amount). Otterbox makes durable cases for all models of the iPhone. The sale includes cases or the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and more. View Deal

Spigen Crystal Flex Case for iPhone 12 mini: was $14 now $7 @ Verizon

iPhone deals aren't limited to just phones. Verizon is taking 50% off the Spigen Crystal Flex Case for the iPhone 12 mini. The case features a slight raise that keeps the camera off flat surfaces to protect the lenses. You also get drop protection on all-four corners, which shields your phone from everyday accidents. The case is also wireless charging compatible, so you don't have to remove it to charge your phone. View Deal

Case-Mate iPhone cases: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon has a wide range of iPhone cases on sale at up to 50% off. After discount, prices start as low as $21. It's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen on these Case-Mate accessories. View Deal

ZAGG iPhone screen protectors: up to 50% off @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protecters. After discount, prices start as low as $19. ZAGG makes screen protectors for all models of the iPhone and guards your screen from nicks and scratches. View Deal

Incipio Duo Case iPhone 12: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

Incipio makes a range of cases for the iPhone. The Duo Case (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) can protect your iPhone from drops as high as 12 feet. Its raised-edge bezel also protects your screen from accidental cracks. The case is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging, which makes it one of the best iPhone deals available if you're on the prowl for a new case. View Deal

Tips on finding the best iPhone deals

Start with mobile carriers: Mobile carriers tend to offer the best iPhone deals. There is one catch — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. In some instances, you may also have to sign up for an unlimited plan.

Mobile carriers tend to offer the best iPhone deals. There is one catch — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. In some instances, you may also have to sign up for an unlimited plan. Trade-in your old phone for credit: If you have an older phone to trade in, many carriers will give you a generous credit that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in.

If you have an older phone to trade in, many carriers will give you a generous credit that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in. Check out MVNOs: Short for mobile virtual network operator, MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For instance, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. MVNOs offer less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. In some instances, there are some trade-off such as less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds.

Short for mobile virtual network operator, MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For instance, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. MVNOs offer less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. In some instances, there are some trade-off such as less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds. Don't be afraid of refurbs: Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhone to look like new and we especially like the company's refurbs because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device.

Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhone to look like new and we especially like the company's refurbs because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device. Wait for the new models (if you can): If Apple follows its traditional keynote timeframe, the iPhone 13 will likely to be unveiled sometime in September. Rumors indicate the new phone could have an always-on display, larger battery, faster A15 Bionic chip, and dynamic 120Hz display (on the Pro models). The launch of the new phone will likely bring about a price drop in the iPhone 12 family. If you can, we recommend waiting until Apple's September keynote before buying a new iPhone.

