Angelina Jolie Through the Years: From Movie Vixen to Mom of 6 and Humanitarian

 4 days ago

For nearly three decades, Angelina Jolie has been dominating the entertainment industry one film at a time.

The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand grew up in Los Angeles and decided to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps after failing to succeed as a model. As a teenager, she dealt with numerous personal struggles — she self-harmed, contemplated suicide, abused drugs and battled an eating disorder — before ultimately falling in love with acting.

Jolie made her debut in the 1993 movie Cyborg 2 and starred in her first major film, Hackers , two years later. By the end of the ‘90s, she had a number of awards and nominations under her belt for her roles in George Wallace , Gia and Girl, Interrupted .

The Oscar winner continued to find success in the 2000s through movies including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider , Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Changeling . Around the same time, she began working as a humanitarian and went on to become a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the 2010s, Jolie continued acting, starring in films such as Salt and Maleficent , in addition to working behind the camera. She directed projects including In the Land of Blood and Honey and Unbroken and executive-produced The Breadwinner and Serendipity .

The megastar’s personal life has also made headlines countless times through the years. She has been married three times — to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999, Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019 — and has six children: Maddox , Pax , Zahara , Shiloh , Knox and Vivienne .

While Jolie and the Fight Club star were declared legally single in April 2019 , they continued to be locked in a messy court battle regarding custody of their minor children. Us Weekly previously confirmed in May 2021 that a judge ruled in Pitt’s favor to share custody after the Salt actress had previously attempted to disqualify the judge over his alleged personal history with Pitt. The judge was eventually disqualified, leaving the final decision up in the air .

Jolie later sparked dating speculation with The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) after t he duo were spotted together multiple times . Though the “Blinding Lights” crooner and the Eternals actress played coy about their romantic status, a source told Us in September 2021 that Jolie “lights up” when discussing their bond.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” the insider added at the time . "She’s definitely warming toward Abe. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

While downplaying her love life, the director focused on being a devoted mom to her six children, even b ringing them along to multiple international premieres of her Marvel movie in October 2021, where her daughters repurposed her iconic red carpet gowns .

Scroll down to see photos of Jolie through the years:

