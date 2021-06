A special on-demand concert from the Longmont Chorale is ready for your viewing enjoyment! Rutter’s Mass of the Children—an online concert—is available May 17 through May 31. This virtual concert is a broadcast of the Longmont Chorale’s performance of John Rutter’s “Mass of the Children” from March, 2019. Enjoy the many talents of the Longmont Chorale, joined by the children’s choir, the St. Vrain Singers, and a full orchestra. Purchase your ticket on the Longmont Chorale website and enjoy the performance from the comfort of your own home. Lift your spirits and bring joy to your heart. The Chorale has enriched the lives of singers and patrons through the study, creation and performance of beautiful choral music—since 1937!