This MacBook Pro Just Got a $400 Discount on Amazon

Apple rarely discounts its MacBook laptops , which is why we’re so excited that Amazon has its 2021 MacBook Pro model on sale right now.

Amazon’s MacBook deal gets you $400 off a 512-gigabyte 16-inch laptop, making this among the best MacBook Pro deals we’ve seen this year. This discount brings the 16-inch Pro down to just $2099 (regularly $2499+). Those are some serious savings — maybe use some of that extra dough to buy the latest AirPods .

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Rival Prime Day

If you’re in need of a new laptop for work or school (or maybe buying one for a family member), be sure to snag the MacBook Pro at Amazon while it’s discounted.

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch) $2,099.00

These 2021 MacBook Pros came out in October of last year, and, as always with the MacBook Pro, they set the benchmark for mass-market laptops. But, with the 2021 model, Apple also corrected a few highly-criticized features of the 2020 model. Notably, the 2021 model did away with that cumbersome Touch Bar, reverting to hard keys at the top of the keyboard for things like sound controls, brightness, and display interaction. The 2021 MacBook Pros also re-introduced a multi-port setup with a spot for MagSafe chargers, HDMI cables, and SD cards, as well as the Thunderbold port (the 2020 model only had Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack).

As far as processing power, the 2021 MacBook Pro was a home run. Apple upgraded its recently-introduced and highly-lauded silicon processing chips called the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Capable of supporting processing-heavy professional work, the chips are super fast and — best of all — room temperature at all times (i.e. they won’t turn your laptop into an ember while you work). You also get lots of battery life with these chips — 21 hours on a single charge, to be exact.

The display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR, is also new. It boasts up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and a million-to-one contrast ratio, which translates to a dynamic, crystal-clear image — whether you’re gaming, streaming movies and TV, or editing photos. Apple also refreshed the microphone and FaceTime webcam (no doubt in response to everyone working from home), which now features 1080p resolution on video calls.

In short, the 2021 MacBook Pros are the laptop to get right now — especially with the current Amazon discount of $400. Head here to get the 16-inch model on sale before the deal ends.

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch) $2,099.00