Computers

RS Recommends: Apple MacBook Pros Get Rare $200 Discount on Amazon

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Apple rarely discounts its MacBook laptops , which is why we’re so excited that Amazon has multiple 2021 MacBook Pro models on sale right now.

You can score $200 off both the 512-gigabyte 14-inch model and the 16-inch version, making this among the best MacBook Pro deals we’ve ever seen. This discount brings the 14-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,799 , and the 16-inch Pro down to $2,299 .

If you’re in need of a new laptop (or maybe buying one for a family member), be sure to snag either MacBook Pro model at Amazon while it’s discounted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wZev_0PErX7Te00

Amazon

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (14-Inch) $1,979.95

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch) $2,299.00

Released in October of last year, the 2021 MacBook Pros advanced the uber-popular computer’s capabilities (as usual), but it also fixed a few highly criticized problems with the 2020 model. Firstly, Apple got rid of the cumbersome Touch Bar and went back to hard function keys for sound controls, brightness, and display interaction.

Secondly, the 2021 MacBook Pros did away with the uselessly-minimal port setup. Instead of only Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack (as seen on the 2020 MacBook Pros), the 2021 models re-introduced a built-in MagSafe charging port, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader while keeping the Thunderbolt ports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a47z0_0PErX7Te00

Amazon

Inside the 2021 Pros are new versions of Apple’s much-loved silicon processing chips, dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Geared towards demanding professional work, these processing chips are super fast, and — best of all — they don’t overheat with continued use like old laptops. The chips are also efficient, lending to up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR, is also new. It boasts up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and a million-to-one contrast ratio, which translates to a dynamic, crystal-clear image — whether you’re gaming, streaming movies and TV, or editing photos. Apple also refreshed the microphone and FaceTime webcam (no doubt in response to everyone working from home), which now features 1080p resolution on video calls.

In short, the 2021 MacBook Pros are the laptop to get right now — especially with the current Amazon discount of $200. Head here for the 14-inch model or here for the 16-inch model .

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (14-Inch) $1,979.95

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch) $2,299.00

