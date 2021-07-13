Columbia scientists just found gray hair reverts to its natural color when this happens

This article was updated on July 13, 2021.

Most people have been under more stress than they have ever been before — coming out of the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. Stress comes out in different forms and for some, it can even cause your hair to prematurely grey. Grey hair can be absolutely beautiful and even help you in your career but if you weren’t quite ready for it yet, this news may please (and also amaze you.)

According to a research group at Columbia University if the grey hair was brought on by a stressful event it can go back to its original hair color if that stress is removed from the person’s life.

The connection between grey hair and stress

After collecting 400 hair samples from 14 subjects they found that some of the greys were on the tips rather than the roots. They were then able to determine when the person’s hair had turned grey and if that person had experienced a recent stressful event or not. One of the subjects who had turned grey because of stress reverted back to their natural hair color after going on a vacation.

This supports the research that grey hair can absolutely be caused by their emotional state but in some cases, not all, it can return to its original color if that stress is removed. However the stress needs to be eliminated fairly quickly after the person goes grey, the researchers noted.

This is just one more reason to practice selfcare and alleviate stress from your life.