On Thursday, a bike rider suffered injuries in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Mount Baker Highway. The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., east of Glacier. On arrival, rescuers rushed the victim to PeaceHealth St Joseph’s Medical Center with non-fatal back and or neck injuries. The Washington State Department of Transportation rerouted the traffic through 1 open lane as they clear the crash site as of 3 p.m, but they opened the road to all traffic again by 3:45 p.m. Authorities have not revealed any other details regarding the crash and the identity of the injured motorcyclist has not been released.