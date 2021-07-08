Cancel
Newest Charles Schwab Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago
Charles Schwab offers bank and investment accounts for traders and investors of all experience levels. There are no account minimums or commissions on online stock and ETF trades.

Besides the low costs, Schwab provides a good variety of free research, two trading platforms — StreetSmart Central and StreetSmart Edge — plus mobile trading through the Schwab or StreetSmart app, and enough no-transaction-fee mutual funds to keep most investors satisfied.

The Charles Schwab sign-up bonus is another good reason to consider the brokerage when you’re evaluating investment firms. Like other financial institutions, Charles Schwab is interested in gaining your business and is willing to reward you for opening an account.

Assuming you’re not among the large number of consumers who don’t care if they leave hundreds of dollars on the proverbial table, check out the Charles Schwab promotions for June.

Charles Schwab Referral Offer: Up To $500 Bonus

Current customers can help friends and family earn a cash reward by introducing them to Charles Schwab. When a friend or family member opens up an account with your referral code and meets qualifications, Charles Schwab will deposit a bonus award of up to $500 into that person’s account.

Here’s how the Charles Schwab bonus works:

  • Cash value: Up to $500, depending on the amount deposited into the account:
    • $25,000 to $49,999 — $100 cash bonus
    • $50,000 to $99,999 — $300 cash bonus
    • $100,000 and up — $500 cash bonus
  • Minimum deposit to qualify : $25,000
  • Expiration date : N/A
  • How to get it : Make a qualifying deposit within 45 days of opening a new account.
  • When you’ll get it : One to two weeks after the 45-day qualification period
  • Terms and conditions : The offer is available to referred individuals who open a new eligible account and make a qualifying net deposit within 45 days of enrolling in the offer.
  • Monthly or annual fees : None
  • Promotion page : Charles Schwab referral bonus offer

Charles Schwab Account: 500 Commission-Free Trades (Up To $750 Value)

This Charles Schwab promotion offers a sign-up bonus of 500 free online trades when you open a new account with at least $100,000. Regular traders can eliminate much of the buying and selling fees and commissions that come with investing by taking advantage of this offer.

Schwab trades typically cost 65 cents per standard option and $1.50 per futures contract, so you could save between $325 to $750. There are also no hidden fees or account or trade minimums.

With this offer, you don’t need any Charles Schwab coupons. Here’s how it works:

  • Cash value : Up to $750
  • Minimum deposit to qualify : $100,000
  • Expiration date : Ongoing
  • How to get it : Open a brokerage, retirement or checking account and make a deposit of at least $100,000 in cash or securities within 45 days of enrollment.
  • When you’ll get it : Within approximately one week after meeting requirements
  • Terms and conditions : Foreign transaction, exchange and regulatory fees still apply. Only trades initiated through the Schwab platforms are eligible, and trades expire 730 days after being credited to your account.
  • Annual fees : None
  • Promotion page : Charles Schwab 500 Commission-Free Trades bonus offer

How To Open a Charles Schwab Account

Opening an account with Charles Schwab is simple. All you need is approximately 10 minutes and the ability to access the brokerage’s Charles Schwab’s hours before you head out.

How Do the Charles Schwab Promotions Measure Up?

Charles Schwab is competitive when compared to what other brokerages offer new customers for signing up for an account. What’s more, Charles Schwab was listed among GOBankingRates’ top 10 picks for the best online brokerages of 2021 .

Charles Schwab offers a variety of investment, trading and banking products . Plus, clients have access to a wealth of resources and tools to assist in creating a dynamic and diversified portfolio. You’ll also benefit from $0 commissions on online trades and thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds. Charles Schwab is also known for its free Schwab financial consulting.

Information on promotions is accurate as of June 30, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This content is not provided by Charles Schwab. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Charles Schwab.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Charles Schwab Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

