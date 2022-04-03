RS Recommends: Beats Wireless Headphones Are Under $150 — Their Lowest Price This Year

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package.

The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $149.99 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this year, and the cheapest Beats headphones price since Black Friday. The $50 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can.

Amazon



Buy:

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

at

$129.95



Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by using Apple’s W1 chip. This chip allows the Solo3 to stream audio from Apple’s devices with less latency (lag). The W1 also allows you to use Siri by saying “Hey Siri” instead of having to use the microphones built into your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The Solo3 will connect to non-Apple devices using Class 1 Bluetooth technology, one of the best versions of the wireless standard.

Beats says the Solo3 can last up to 40 hours per charge. Just as impressive: get three hours of listening time by plugging them into a power adapter for just five minutes when the battery is low.

Other features we like include the adjustable strap, cushioned ear cups and the portable, foldable design — great for commuting or travel. This set includes the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, a carrying case, charging cable and warranty card. Regularly $199+, get them on sale right now for just $149 at Amazon .

Looking for an even better Beats headphones deal? The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are discounted to just $229 right now on Amazon . Regularly $349.95, the latest Beats wireless deal saves you almost $120 off one of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market today.

Amazon



Buy:

Beats Studio3 Headphones

at

$249.95



This deal gets you Beats top-of-the-line wireless headphones, which features Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology. Unlike the Solo3 headphones above, the Studio3 headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, to actively block out external sounds like traffic, conversation, birds chirping, etc. What that means: you get more focused, immersive sound, with less distractions.

This is great for listening to music but great for taking calls too. A single charge gets you up to 22 hours of playtime with ANC turned on; get 40 hours of battery life without ANC.

This deal gets you the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, a carrying case, charging cable the manual. Regularly $349+, snag this Beats discount to get the headphones on sale starting at just $229.95 on Amazon.com , no promo code needed.