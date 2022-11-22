Celebrities Who Have Written Cookbooks: Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg and More

Sharing their culinary expertise! While not all stars love to cook, a handful of those who do have taken things to the next level and released cookbooks packed with their favorite recipes.

Take Kris Jenner , for example. While one could argue that the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch has her hands full producing Keeping Up With the Kardashians and managing the careers of her famous offspring, that certainty didn't stop her from releasing her first cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites , in October 2014.

As the work's title suggests, it's loaded with recipes that have been in the well-known clan for years. Some of the dishes in the book include Jenner's spicy tomato salsa, pecan pie and her "famous" brownies, which even her eldest daughter, health-conscious Kourtney Kardashian , can't resist.

When the California native published her mom's brownie recipe on her Poosh website in April 2019, the post read, "Kris has baked these for her family for years, and Kourt has carried on the tradition by making the chocolate treat with her kids." The recipe calls for, in part, unsweetened chocolate, mini semisweet chocolate chips, confectioner’s sugar and chopped walnuts.

On the savory side, one of Jenner's tastiest creations is her pasta with vegetables and sausage. In fact, when her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner , was craving some carbs in December 2019, she went straight to this recipe. "Actually I used to make this for Kendall and Kylie all the time,” Caitlyn recalled at the time, mentioning her two daughters with Kris. “The sad news? I couldn’t remember the recipe and where did I have to go?"

The I Am Cait alum then held up a copy of her ex-wife’s cookbook and added with a laugh, “[I had to go to] In the Kitchen With Kris to find the recipe. I’m ready to eat."

Joe Giudice did something similar in April 2020 when he cooked chicken cacciatore for his family in Italy (where he remains since losing his appeal against his deportation) using a recipe from estranged wife Teresa Giudice 's Fabulicious cookbook.

"Today, I prepared one of Teresa[’s] recipe[s], chicken cacciatore that was straight from Salerno where her father is from,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the cookbook at the time. “This is a simple, inexpensive, and ‘fabulicious’ dish to prepare for your family."

The former Bravo star added: “My 🇮🇹 family is very impressed by her recipes [and] so will you! Buon Appetito! #cookbookaddict #familyrecipes.”

In addition to Fabulicious , which was released in 2011, Teresa has also written Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It – Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too! and Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit: Teresa's Low-Fat, Super-Easy Italian Recipes , which came out in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Scroll down to see more stars who have written cookbooks!