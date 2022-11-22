ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Celebrities Who Have Written Cookbooks: Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg and More

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22d8qj_0PDPY4r700

Sharing their culinary expertise! While not all stars love to cook, a handful of those who do have taken things to the next level and released cookbooks packed with their favorite recipes.

Take Kris Jenner , for example. While one could argue that the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch has her hands full producing Keeping Up With the Kardashians and managing the careers of her famous offspring, that certainty didn't stop her from releasing her first cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites , in October 2014.

As the work's title suggests, it's loaded with recipes that have been in the well-known clan for years. Some of the dishes in the book include Jenner's spicy tomato salsa, pecan pie and her "famous" brownies, which even her eldest daughter, health-conscious Kourtney Kardashian , can't resist.

When the California native published her mom's brownie recipe on her Poosh website in April 2019, the post read, "Kris has baked these for her family for years, and Kourt has carried on the tradition by making the chocolate treat with her kids." The recipe calls for, in part, unsweetened chocolate, mini semisweet chocolate chips, confectioner’s sugar and chopped walnuts.

On the savory side, one of Jenner's tastiest creations is her pasta with vegetables and sausage. In fact, when her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner , was craving some carbs in December 2019, she went straight to this recipe. "Actually I used to make this for Kendall and Kylie all the time,” Caitlyn recalled at the time, mentioning her two daughters with Kris. “The sad news? I couldn’t remember the recipe and where did I have to go?"

The I Am Cait alum then held up a copy of her ex-wife’s cookbook and added with a laugh, “[I had to go to] In the Kitchen With Kris to find the recipe. I’m ready to eat."

Joe Giudice did something similar in April 2020 when he cooked chicken cacciatore for his family in Italy (where he remains since losing his appeal against his deportation) using a recipe from estranged wife Teresa Giudice 's Fabulicious cookbook.

"Today, I prepared one of Teresa[’s] recipe[s], chicken cacciatore that was straight from Salerno where her father is from,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the cookbook at the time. “This is a simple, inexpensive, and ‘fabulicious’ dish to prepare for your family."

The former Bravo star added: “My 🇮🇹 family is very impressed by her recipes [and] so will you! Buon Appetito! #cookbookaddict #familyrecipes.”

In addition to Fabulicious , which was released in 2011, Teresa has also written Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It – Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too! and Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit: Teresa's Low-Fat, Super-Easy Italian Recipes , which came out in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Scroll down to see more stars who have written cookbooks!

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
msn.com

Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Is So Cute Flashing A Peace Sign At 6th Birthday Party With Khloe: Video

Khloe Kardashian appeared in charge of documenting the KarJenner kids’ parties once again, as she shared videos of her niece Dream Kardashian’s 6th birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had an epic bash, which Khloe referred to as a “butterfly extravaganza” in her Instagram Stories, as seen below. In one of the snaps, Dream flashes a peace sign as she snuggles up to her Aunt Koko.
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

250K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy