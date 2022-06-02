ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough , Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom.

Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while others opted to build thriving personal lives. Still, some maintain their roles as pros year after year, returning to the beloved job with their as-close-as-family castmates and vying once again for the title.

Julianne Hough , for one, is perhaps one of the biggest names to come out of the show. The actress won season 4 — her first as a pro — and season 5 with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves , respectively. She left after season 8 to pursue other goals but returned as a judge for seasons 19 through 24 (with the exception of 22).

“Look, never say never because you never know what one day will be from the next,” Julianne told Us Weekly in August 2019 of whether she would return to Dancing With the Stars . “But I owe my career to that show! I was 18 and they brought me back in two different ways. I was a dancer, I was a judge and I’m so happy for everything that’s going on there.”

Meanwhile, some of the show’s stars leaned on each other when it came to making baby plans. “A lot of them have come to me because … they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” Peta Murgatroyd revealed exclusively to Us in October 2019. “I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom. They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful.”

The New Zealand native predicted “a massive baby boom” among the cast at the time. “I think a lot of them are going to do it really soon,” she explained. “They’re all kind of on the verge of, ‘Yes, let’s do it now,’ or, ‘Let’s wait another six months.’”

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson both sat out season 29 in 2020 while expecting. The Catch 21 star opened up in February 2021 about her desire to return to the ballroom .

“That’s the goal,” Carson exclusively told Us . “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Ahead of the premiere of season 30 in September 2021, both Arnold and Carson were announced as returning pros.

Scroll down to find out where every Dancing With the Stars pro is now.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Person
Derek Hough
Popculture

TV Host Returns to Air for First Time Since Splitting From Husband

Helen Skelton, presenter of BBC One's Countryfile program, is back to work following her split from husband Richie Myler. A month after announcing that she and Myler were headed for divorce, Skelton returned to TV on May 21 to host Channel 4's rugby league coverage, marking her first televised appearance since her split.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv
KHQ Right Now

Miranda Lambert wasn't 'prepared' for divorce scrutiny

Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton. The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy