Free donuts on National Donut Day 2022

There's one fewer Italian restaurants now open in Phoenix.Paish Zaini/Unsplash. In any kind of business, it can take years before it turns a profit. According to Touch Bistro, most restaurants don’t turn a profit until somewhere from three to five years. However, not all restaurants make it this long. In fact, many businesses end up folding far sooner for various reasons. And, in the cast of one restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the establishment didn’t make it to the one-year mark.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO