THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Cheaper by the Dozen' over 18 years later

It's been 18 years since " Cheaper by the Dozen " (2003) hit theaters.

Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, and Richard Jenkins have continued their successful careers.

Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Ashton Kutcher, and Alyson Stoner have all become big names.

Steve Martin played Tom Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen." 20th Century Fox; CRAIG SJODIN/Getty Images

Steve Martin, who starred as Tom Baker, has continued his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Steve Martin played Tom Baker, a college football coach who has 12 kids with his wife, Kate.

Martin was a well-established entertainer before he took on the role of Tom Baker. He was best known for his work as a comedian and comedic actor on shows like CBS' "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in the 1970s and in films like "Parenthood" (1989) and "Father of the Bride" (1991).

After the film, he continued to solidify his legacy as a writer, comedian , actor, and musician.

In addition to writing for and hosting various award shows, he continued to be a host and special guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." He also continued to act, starring in films like "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005), "The Pink Panther" (2006), "Baby Mama" (2008), and "It's Complicated" (2009).

In 2007, he earned a Kennedy Center Honors — a lifetime achievement award for the performing arts.

Martin has also had a successful music and comedy career, earning five Grammy awards for his comedy recordings and bluegrass albums.

In 2016, he was nominated for two Tony awards for his work on the score for the Broadway musical "Bright Star."

Recently, Martin returned to his famous role in the short "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)" (2020) and released the book "A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection" with illustrator Harry Bliss.

The actor is currently starring alongside Maritn Short and Selena Gomez on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

Bonnie Hunt played Kate Baker in "Cheaper by the Dozen." 20th Century Fox; MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Bonnie Hunt starred as Kate Baker, and she's still working as an actress, writer, producer, and comedian.

Bonnie Hunt played Kate Baker, Tom's wife and the mother to their 12 children.

Like Martin, Hunt was well-established in the entertainment industry prior to her role in "Cheaper by the Dozen." She starred in films like "Beethoven" (1992) and "Jumanji" (1995), and she voiced characters in films like "A Bug's Life" (1998) and "Monster's Inc." (2001).

She also starred on several TV shows, like CBS's "Bonnie" from 1995 to 1996 and ABC's "Life With Bonnie" from 2002 to 2004

In 2005, she returned as Kate in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." After the film, she continued her work in Hollywood as a host on her talk show "The Bonnie Hunt Show" from 2008 to 2010.

She also continued voice acting in animated movies such as the "Toy Story" films and shorts , the three "Cars" movies, "Monsters University" (2013), and "Zootopia" (2016).

She recently starred on the Showtime TV miniseries "Escape at Dannemora" in 2018, returned to her voice role in "Toy Story 4" (2019), and worked on the Disney+ series "Monsters at Work."

Richard Jenkins played Shake in "Cheaper by the Dozen." 20th Century Fox; Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Richard Jenkins, who starred as Shake McGuire, is an award-winning actor.

Richard Jenkins appeared in "Cheaper by the Dozen" as Shake McGuire, a colleague and friend of Tom.

Like Martin and Hunt, Jenkins had a long acting career before the film. He is well-known for his role as Nathaniel Fisher on HBO's "Six Feet Under" from 2001 to 2005.

Following his role in "Cheaper by the Dozen," he continued to appear in a variety of hit films, including "Burn After Reading" (2008), "Step Brothers" (2008), "Let Me In" (2010), "Jack Reacher" (2012), and "The Cabin in the Woods" (2012).

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "The Visitor" (2007) and won an Emmy for his role on the HBO limited drama series "Olive Kitteridge" (2014). Jenkins was also nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting role in "The Shape of Water" (2017).

Jenkins starred on Epix's "Berlin Station" from 2016 to 2019, and most recently, he was in "Kajillionaire" (2020), "The Last Shift" (2020), and "Nightmare Alley" (2021).

Piper Perabo played Nora Baker. 20th Century Fox; MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Piper Perabo starred as Nora, the Baker family's eldest daughter.

Piper Perabo starred as the oldest Baker, Nora, in "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Prior to the film, Perabo made a name for herself starring as Violet Sanford in "Coyote Ugly" (2000).

Along with starring in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," she went on to appear in films such as "The Prestige" (2006), "Because I Said So" (2007), "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" (2008), "Looper" (2012), and "Angel Has Fallen" (2019).

Most recently, Perabo appeared in "Spontaneous" (2020).

On TV, Perabo has appeared on USA Network's "Covert Affairs," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," and Showtime's "Billions."

Ashton Kutcher had a supporting role in the film as Hank. 20th Century Fox; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ashton Kutcher, who is now a successful actor, producer, and activist, starred as Nora's boyfriend.

Ashton Kutcher played Nora's boyfriend Hank, a self-obsessed actor, in "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Kutcher became a household name thanks to his roles on Fox's "That '70s Show" from 1998 to 2006 and in the film "Dude, Where's My Car?" (2000).

The same year "Cheaper by the Dozen" was released, Kutcher also started his own production company, Katalyst.

Following his role as Nora's boyfriend, Kutcher continued to act, starring in films such as "The Butterfly Effect" (2004), "What Happens in Vegas" (2008), "No Strings Attached" (2011), and "Jobs" (2013).

He also worked on shows like CBS's "Two and a Half Men" from 2011 to 2015 and Netflix's "The Ranch" from 2016 to 2020.

Outside of acting, he has established himself as an entrepreneur by investing in companies like Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, and Uber. He's also an activist known for cofounding the human-rights organization Thorn, a non-profit that works to combat child sexual exploitation, in 2009.

Recently, Kutcher appeared in "Vengeance" (2022).

Tom Welling starred as Charlie Baker. 20th Century Fox; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home

Tom Welling continued his career on TV after starring as Charlie Baker.

Tom Welling played the second-oldest Baker kid in "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Welling made it big starring as Clark Kent on The CW's "Smallville" from 2001 to 2011.

He's also appeared in a handful of films, including "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," but the bulk of his career has been on TV.

Welling starred on Fox/Netflix's "Lucifer" from 2017 to 2018, and he recently played Vincent Corbo on Viaplay's "Professionals" in 2020.

Hilary Duff played Lorraine Baker. 20th Century Fox; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hilary Duff expanded her career after starring as Lorraine Baker.

Hilary Duff was at a peak in her career when she played Lorraine, Baker kid number three.

She got her big break starring on the Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire" from 2001 to 2004. She also appeared in films like "Casper Meets Wendy" (1998), "Cadet Kelly" (2002), and "Agent Cody Banks" (2003).

After appearing in "Cheaper by the Dozen," Duff went on to star in a variety of popular films, including "A Cinderella Story" (2004), "Raise Your Voice" (2004), "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005), and "Material Girls" (2006).

She's also recently starred on TV Land's "Younger," which is finished its seventh and final season this year.

Over the years, she also made a name for herself in the music industry. She released her first pop album, "Metamorphosis," in 2003 and released a few more studio albums from 2004 to 2015.

Earlier this year, Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, released a cover of the Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" with the music group RAC.

She was set to reprise her famous role for the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot , but production was halted when the show's original creator reportedly stepped down from the project .

Duff confirmed that reboot project was canceled, but she recently starred on Hulu's "How I Met Your Father."

Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry in "Cheaper by the Dozen." 20th Century Fox; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Image

Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry Baker, and he's acted in a few projects since.

Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry, Baker kid number four, in "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Although Henry is still Schmidt's most well-known role, which he reprised in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," he appeared in a few other films, like "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (2009).

He also worked on CBS's "The Young and the Restless" from 2008 to 2012 and Cartoon Network's "Unnatural History" in 2010.

His most recent film credit is "Randy's Canvas" (2018).

Alyson Stoner starred in "Cheaper by the Dozen" as Sarah Baker. 20th Century Fox; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Alyson Stoner is still dancing and acting. She's also made a name for herself online.

Child dance star Alyson Stoner played Sarah, Baker kid number five.

She started her career as a dancer for Missy Elliott before starring in "Cheaper by the Dozen." After the film, Stoner continued to act in film and on television.

She worked on shows like the Disney Channel's "Mike's Super Short Show" from 2002 to 2007, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" from 2005 to 2007, and "Phineas and Ferb" from 2007 to 2015.

She also starred in both the "Camp Rock" and "Step Up" film franchises.

She continued her dance career by performing with artists like Eminem, Kumbia Kings, Outkast, and Will Smith. Recently, she danced during Missy Elliot's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Stoner has dabbled with music over the years, recently releasing her own song, " Stripped Bare ."

Stoner is also active on social media, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram and over 660,000 YouTube subscribers. She uses those platforms to promote self-love and share her own dance videos.

More recently, the star reprised her voice role in "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe" (2020) among other voice-acting credits.

Jacob Smith played Jake Baker. 20th Century Fox; jonathanjacob77/Instagram

Jacob Smith played Jake Baker, but he is no longer is active in the entertainment industry.

Jacob Smith played Baker kid number six, Jake.

Before the film, Smith played Owen Salinger on Fox's "Party of Five" from 1998 to 2000.

Following his role in "Cheaper by the Dozen," Smith only appeared in a handful of projects, including "Troy" (2004) and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005).

He has had a couple of guest appearances on TV shows like "Miracles" and "Without a Trace." According to IMDb, he hasn't acted in anything since 2006 .

Morgan York is trying to get published as a YA author. 20th Century Fox; morganyorkwrites/Instagram

Morgan York played Kim Baker.

Morgan York starred in "Cheaper by the Dozen" as Kim, Baker kid number seven.

After "Cheaper by the Dozen," York starred in "The Pacifier" (2005) and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005).

Her last credited acting role was as Sarah on the Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" from 2006 to 2010.

In 2020, York posted a life update on Instagram that said she's currently working as an editor in the book-publishing industry. She's also trying to get several of her own books published.

"The publishing world is complicated, so I'm not published or agented yet, but not for lack of trying. So far I've written six YA fantasy books," she wrote in the caption.

She posts samples of her work on her blog.

Liliana Mumy played Jessica Baker. 20th Century Fox; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Liliana Mumy continued to act in films and on television after playing Jessica Baker.

Liliana Mumy starred as Kim's twin sister Jessica, Baker kid number eight.

Prior to starring in "Cheaper by the Dozen," Mumy starred in "The Santa Clause 2" (2002).

After the film, Mumy went on to appear in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" as well as "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (2006).

The bulk of Mumy's work since "Cheaper by the Dozen" has been in voice acting for animated films, shorts, and series.

She's voiced roles in "Mulan II" (2004), the "Lilo and Stitch" shows and films , Disney's "Sofia the First" from 2015 to 2018, Nicktoons' "Bravest Warriors" from 2012 to 2018.

The actress currently voices Leni on Nickelodeon's "The Loud House."

Forrest Landis played Mark Baker. 20th Century Fox; itsfordog/Instagram

Forrest Landis played Mark Baker, but he's no longer in the spotlight.

Forrest Landis starred as Mark, Baker kid number nine, in "Cheaper by the Dozen." This was his first professional acting role.

Outside of the "Cheaper by the Dozen" films, Landis' most well-known role is from the 2005 film "Flightplan." He also appeared on a handful of television shows including NBC's "ER," NBC's "LAX," and Showtime's "Weeds."

Per IMDb , his last acting credit was in the 2008 film "Spy School."

Blake Woodruff played Mike Baker. 20th Century Fox; _blakewoodruff_/Instagram

Blake Woodruff played Mike Baker, but the actor has laid low in the entertainment industry over the past few years.

Blake Woodruff appeared as Mike, Baker kid number 10.

After "Cheaper by the Dozen," Woodruff also played Noah Newman on "The Young and the Restless," the same role that his "Cheaper by the Dozen" costar, Schmidt, took over in 2012.

His other film credits include "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," "Whisper" (2007), and "Victor Crowley" (2017).

Brent and Shane Kinsman played Nigel and Kyle Baker. 20th Century Fox; brentkinsman7/Instagram

Brent and Shane Kinsman played identical twins Nigel and Kyle Baker, but neither of them have acted in years.

Brent and Shane Kinsman rounded out the Baker's dozen as identical twins Nigel and Kyle.

After the "Cheaper by the Dozen" films, the brothers appeared in the film "Knocked Up" (2007) and played twins on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" from 2004 to 2011.

Neither Kinsman has acted since 2011 , and both appear to have left the entertainment industry.

