GTA 6 — everything we know so far

While we know GTA 6 is officially in development , Rockstar has given us basically nothing about the game's setting, characters, features and more. And there haven't been a rash of rumors to pour over either, with some speculation circulating around at best.

GTA 6 is very likely some years away from release yet, but we'd hope to hear more about the game come 2023. We'd like to at least have an idea of where GTA 6 will be set.

So with that in mind here's what we've heard about GTA 6 so far; just bear in mind we've indulged in a good bit of speculation here as well.

GTA 6 is definitely in development. The only question is when precisely developer Rockstar Games will decide to launch the new installment. Rockstar has said " stay tuned ," although off the record, some employees think that 2024 seems reasonable .

The newest rumor says that GTA 6 could be released in 2023, which is based on publisher Take-Two's large expected marketing budget for the 12-month period ending on 31 March 2024, detailed in a recent financial statement . However, Rockstar has refuted this rumor, telling Gamesindustry.biz that those projections are related to third-party commitments.

That's not the only thing we can glean from these financial reports. Take-Two is also expecting a 14% growth rate within its fiscal year ending March 2024 which could be an indication of when GTA 6 will release .

An analyst from Jefferies reacted to the financial reports by saying: “There are only a handful of titles that can provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24.” In all likelihood, this game would be GTA 6.

A recent job post on Rockstar's careers page for a " Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist " might be interpreted as a good sign for upcoming news. This position, essentially an individual who will record gameplay trailers, could indicate Rockstar has plans to reveal some GTA 6 gameplay in the near future.

Adding to this, a YouTuber has recently claimed that a GTA 6 trailer could be coming soon . But, it's worth noting that the internet personality in question doesn't provide any evidence to back up their claims, so this should be taken with a large grain of salt.

GTA 6 platforms: PS4, PS5 and more

As for the consoles you'll be able to play it on, the potential 2023/4 release means we'll be firmly into the PS5/Xbox Series X generation. But it's possible that Rockstar will release a version for the PS4 and Xbox One if it's feeling generous.

Rockstar has ported both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 to PC after their respective console releases too, so an eventual PC port also seems likely.

GTA 6 characters and story leaks

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA series doesn't follow one particular set of characters or even a single location through all its games. So anyone hoping to see more of Michael, Franklin and Trevor should temper their expectations.

The same thing goes for the city and environs of Los Santos too. However since Los Santos has featured in previous games in the series (GTA: San Andreas to be precise), it could mean we're due another visit to Liberty City (from GTA IV), Vice City (GTA: Vice City), San Fierro or Las Venturas in GTA 6, or perhaps a whole new real-world-inspired city in the game's adaptation of the United States. One rumor from a Twitter user who purports to be an insider claims that the game will be called GTA Vice, with the letters V and I being potentially capitalized to indicate the roman numeral for six.

There have been rumors that Rockstar had been taking an interest in Tokyo, but since Rockstar's vice president Dan Houser has said that he believed "GTA is America" , it's unlikely we'll see the game cross virtual borders in that way.

As for the beats of the narrative, there's no doubt you'll be indulging in the usual mix of crimes and heists with the odd look into the strange lives of the heroes and villains.

One leak from last year claimed we would get a story similar to that of Netflix series Narcos , heavily focused on the operations of gangs and cartels on both sides of the US/Mexico border through the eyes of a player character named Ricardo.

The so-called " Project Americas " leaks had fans very excited with claims of a game in development for almost eight years, with three cities to explore; namely Liberty City, Vice City and a new Rio de Janeiro-inspired location, set in the 1970s-80s. However it's become pretty clear that the leaker couldn't back up what they were saying, so while it's fun to imagine what this game would have been like, it's not what we'll end up getting.

More recently, a leak has claimed the story would revolve around a Latina protagonist involved in a "Bonnie and Clyde"-style plot . There's potential that this story could be woven in with the previous leaks, but with this many different alleged plots, we'll either need another multi-character story like GTA V, or some of these leaks aren't going to turn out to be true.

GTA 6 setting

It was thought that GTA 6 could take place in the 1980s, effectively seeing the game return to Vice City, which is basically Rockstar's take on 80s Miami. But that theory may not come to fruition.

A new job post at Rockstar India hints at a modern-day setting for GTA 6 , further backed up by speculation for rather reliable tipster Tom Henderson. What form this modern-day setting will take has yet to be made clear; we're hoping for a London setting.

As it stands a lot is open to speculation rather than hard facts and solid leaks. Either way, you can expect large areas to explore and a lot of satire.

GTA 6 online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA V has enjoyed a long life after its original release in 2013 thanks to the regularly updated GTA Online mode. This lets you play a large variety of game modes or to just free-roam around the map with other players, gaining money you can then spend on cars, clothing, weapons and player housing.

It's therefore very likely we'll see a sequel arrive alongside GTA 6. However it's possible that the two experiences will end up separate. GTA Online originally arrived a month after the single player portion of the game launched, and with consoles now capable of installing specific parts of a game rather than the whole package, it's possible Rockstar will decide to separate the two out.

Either way, hopefully there will be some way for long-time players of GTA Online to transfer their in-game earnings and items into the new game. Rockstar has earned a huge amount of money from players spending money on microtransactions in GTAO, and no doubt some players don't want this to all disappear with the move to a new generation.

