Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

13 Years Ago: Darius Rucker Releases His Debut Country Single

By Annie Zaleski
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 27, 2008, Darius Rucker made the jump into country music: Thirteen years ago today, he released his debut country single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." By that time, Rucker was a decorated musician who had already experienced multi-platinum success in the 1990s with the pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" was Rucker's first country single, but it wasn't his first solo single: Back in 2002, he released a solo album, Back to Then, that took inspiration from soul and R&B.

973thedawg.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Hootie The Blowfish#Southern#Multi Platinum Success#Love Songs#Guitars#Releases#Night Games#Wistful Pedal Steel#Lively Fiddle#Pure Country#Regrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Grammy winner Darius Rucker to headline Tampa’s Pig Jig

Grammy winner Darius Rucker will headline the Tampa Pig Jig in Julian B. Lane Park on Oct. 23, organizers announced Monday. It’s the biggest headliner yet for what has become one of the biggest philanthropic events in the area. The Pig Jig combines live music, games and a silent auction, along with a barbecue competition to raise money for NephCure Kidney International, which supports research seeking the cause of potentially debilitating kidney diseases.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Win Tickets To See Darius Rucker And Brett Young At Tampa Pig Jig

The 10th Annual Tampa Pig Jig is returning on Saturday, October 23 to the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Downtown Tampa and we want to hook you up with tickets to this fantastic event!. Starting Monday, May 17th through Friday, May 21st, listen to the Keith Connors at 11:20a...
gratefulweb.com

Quin McIntosh releases debut single, ‘Robert Earl Keen’

Razor-sharp singer/songwriter Quin McIntosh of St. Louis, Mo delivers his first single ‘Robert Earl Keen’ produced by the esteemed Sam Golden (Brothers Lazaroff). ‘Robert Earl Keen’ is a beautiful slice of life that feels like a three-minute walk through the clouds with your dad & the music that brings you together. The song is a rich, heartfelt account that will tug on the heartstrings of anyone.
UpNorthLive.com

Young Darius Rucker super fan gets surprise of a lifetime at music festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – A South Carolina boy's dream came true after a video of him singing Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker on Twitter was noticed by a local radio DJ – and the singer himself!. Jeremiah got the surprise of a lifetime when Gator 107.9 co-host Jeff Benton...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Lydia Sutherland releases debut single “Love Me”

Lydia Sutherland, a talented 22-year-old singer-songwriter has released her very first single “Love Me.” The song is a powerful self-love anthem about overcoming personal struggles after finding someone who accepts you for who you truly are. Written by Sutherland, Chris Yurchuck, Spencer Clarke, and Justin Kudding, “Love Me” describes the journey of falling for a person who helps you fall in love with yourself. The upbeat pop-country song is produced by Spencer Cheyne and Kudding who both have worked on albums/played with many notable artists such as Mackenzie Porter, Brett Kissel, High Valley, and Lindsay Ell.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

35 Years Ago: Randy Travis Releases Major-Label Debut Album, ‘Storms of Life’

Thirty-five years ago today, on June 2, 1986, Randy Travis dropped his major-label debut album. Storms of Life was released on Warner Bros. Records. Storms of Life includes a re-release of Travis' first chart-topping single, "On the Other Hand," as well as "Diggin' Up Bones" and "No Place Like Home," two additional No. 1 hits for Travis. When the label first released "On the Other Hand," it failed to chart, but after releasing "1982," which became a Top 5 hit, the label tried again, and "On the Other Hand" became Travis' very first No. 1 hit.
earmilk.com

Soda Blonde releases single "Holy Roses" ahead of highly anticipated debut album

Dublin-based band Soda Blonde’s latest single “Holy Roses” once again works to pile on the anticipation for their highly anticipated debut album Small Talk, out July 9th. These past months the band has given us glimpses of the entire project through singles with unique instrumental quirks and an ever-expanding lyrical depth. At just over a month until their debut hits streaming platforms, “Holy Roses” is the undeniable crescendo before the curtain opens.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Country Newcomer Devon Beck Releases New Single “Mirrors”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country singer-songwriter Devon Beck releases a new single titled “Mirrors.” The new single was co-written with Average Joes Entertainment artist Sam Grow. You can stream the new single by clicking here. The new single premiered exclusively via Cowgirl Magazine. In the exclusive article, Devon explains the inspiration...
Musicwnypapers.com

Third Day's Mac Powell releases debut single 'River of Life'

Capitol Christian Music Group welcomes Powell to family roster. Mac Powell, former frontman of the four-time Grammy Award-winning band Third Day, has released his new song, "River of Life.” It is from his forthcoming solo album, which will be on his new label Capitol Christian Music Group. A press release...
News4Jax.com

Darius Rucker to headline Furyk & Friends concert, salute to service members with Scotty McCreery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be great golf, food, music, hospitality, and more at the inaugural PGA Tour Champions event on Oct. 8-10 at the Timuquana Country Club. Tournament officials announced Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker will perform with opening act Scotty McCreery for the Furyk & Friends Concert. The Oct. 5 concert, presented by SRS Distribution, is a salute to servicemen and servicewomen.
Posted by
92.1 Big Kat

Instant Concert: Darius Rucker Playing Hard Rock Later This Month

With the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, concerts are moving forward. Forward, full speed ahead. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has announced that country star Darius Rucker will be in concert at the Hard Rock on Saturday, June 26th. Hey! That's only 3 weeks away!. Tickets for Darius Rucker will go...
MusicSun-Journal

Sam Robbins talks about releasing his debut album

Let’s face it, I’m a sucker for new artists, especially the ones who are talented and really good at their craft. Such is the case this week as I introduce to you the multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Sam Robbins, who recently released his first CD “Finally Feeling Young.” This Berklee College of Music graduate is one of six winners, out of more than 700 entries, of the 2021 Kerrville Folk Festival’s Grassy New Folk competition and will perform on the New Folk stage at the festival in Kerrville, Texas in October. In 2018, he was chosen to perform on the NBC competition show “The Voice” where he was the season’s “Young James Taylor” and the first artist to perform a Jim Croce song on that popular show. When I discovered him, courtesy of Mike Farley of the Michael J. Media Group and learned that he was available for interviews, I jumped at the chance to chat with him, especially after listening to a link of the 10 original tracks on his first-ever album. I began by asking how he was doing that day.
thecountrydaily.com

Darius Rucker Treats Fans to a Little Beer & Sunshine

While his new single “My Masterpiece” is working its way up the country music airplay chart, Darius Rucker took to social media to give his fans a special version of his number-1 song and officially proclaim that “It’s #BeersandSunshine season!!”. Check it out here…. And for his current single –...
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

28 Years Ago: Toby Keith Earns His First No. 1 Song

On June 5, 1993, Toby Keith earned his first No. 1 song on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Keith wrote the song himself; it was his debut single. Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that also co-produced all of Keith's self-titled...
thecountrynote.com

Wolff & Co. Releases Debut Single “Take Me Home”

Fresh out of Nashville, Americana/Country artist Wolff & Co. release their debut single “Take Me Home” available on all digital and streaming outlets. Seeking an all-American, feel-good, classic Americana song to celebrate the Fourth of July? Wolff & Co. delivers a catchy new single that will remind you why we are so blessed to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave. This single redefines how modern music sounds and at the same time, is reminiscent of classic roots hits from past decades, similar to the Zac Brown Band.