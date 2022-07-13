RS Recommends: It’s Your Last Chance to Get the Kindle Paperwhite for Under $95 (With Three Months of Free Reading)

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve been looking to pick up a Kindle, this is the time to do it. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is available for as little as $94.99 right now and Amazon ’s also including three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to a digital library of more than 1 million books for free (normally $20+). Trade-in your old Kindle and get an additional 20 percent off your purchase (in the form of an Amazon gift card). This deal gets you the new Kindle for a $45 discount.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people. It supports all of the most popular digital book formats, plus Audible audiobooks . Every title from your Audible library will be accessible on the Kindle, and you can stream them through a pair of Bluetooth headphones or speaker . The Kindle Paperwhite’s backlit screen makes it easy to read in the dark without turning on a desk-side lamp and the 6.8-inch display now features thinner borders and a more grippy shell.

If you want to take your reading into the pool or bathtub, the Kindle Paperwhite is totally waterproof. It’s IPX8-rated, meaning you can (accidentally) leave it in over three feet of water for up to 60 minutes without damaging it.

Beyond that, the Kindle Paperwhite has all of the same features that have made Amazon’s e-readers incredibly popular. Its e-ink screen doesn’t show glare in the sun like a phone or tablet; it can store hundreds of books (or dozens of audiobooks) on its 8GB drive, it’s as light and small as a standard paperback, and its battery can last a whopping ten weeks (no, really).

Need to stock up on reading material? You can get access to Amazon’s Kindle store on the device itself and this new Kindle deal gets you three free months of Kindle Unlimited, so you can read everything from books to magazines and more for free.

If you want a durable, long-lasting e-reader for casual reading and everyday use, the Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent choice. Add on the three free months of Kindle Unlimited, and you’re getting the best deal on one of the newest and best e-readers on the market. Get the Kindle Paperwhite here before quantities are sold out. See all the Kindle deals here .