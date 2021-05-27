Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

FY 2021-22 Proposed Budget

Posted by 
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 22 days ago

City Manager Lee Garrity has recommended to Mayor Allen Joines, Mayor Pro Tempore Adams, and the City Council a $530.9 million budget, which includes $380.4 million for operations, $110 million for capital, and $40.5 million for debt service. Compared to FY 2020-21, the total budget increased by 11%.

The proposed FY 2021-22 operations budget is balanced with a proposed tax rate of 62.24 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is a 1.5 cent decrease from the current rate of 63.74 cents. The Forsyth County Tax Office conducted an appraisal of real property values in 2021. The revenue-neutral rate (which is the rate that is estimated to produce revenue for the next fiscal year equal to the revenue that would have been produced for the next fiscal year by the current tax rate if no revaluation had occurred) is 58.42 cents.

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

23
Followers
124
Post
455
Views
ABOUT

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Joines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Real Property#Fy#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Fire Department Wants Community Input

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is holding a meeting for city residents on Thursday, June 3, to gather input for use in accreditation and strategic planning. Fire officials want to hear ideas on how they can better engage with, and provide services to, the residents of Winston-Salem. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sanitation Division meeting room at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center, 2000 Lowery St., Winston-Salem. Attendees should use the entrance at the intersection of Lowery Street and Lowery Court.