FY 2021-22 Proposed Budget

City Manager Lee Garrity has recommended to Mayor Allen Joines, Mayor Pro Tempore Adams, and the City Council a $530.9 million budget, which includes $380.4 million for operations, $110 million for capital, and $40.5 million for debt service. Compared to FY 2020-21, the total budget increased by 11%.

The proposed FY 2021-22 operations budget is balanced with a proposed tax rate of 62.24 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is a 1.5 cent decrease from the current rate of 63.74 cents. The Forsyth County Tax Office conducted an appraisal of real property values in 2021. The revenue-neutral rate (which is the rate that is estimated to produce revenue for the next fiscal year equal to the revenue that would have been produced for the next fiscal year by the current tax rate if no revaluation had occurred) is 58.42 cents.