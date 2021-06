Faith is the journey from believing in God to trusting God. This, to me, is the simplest description of the journey of faith: From believing in God to trusting God. This is the journey we take when we become a follower of Jesus – not simply to go through life believing that God exists, but to learn to trust God more and more. The journey of faith begins with believing in God, of course. After all, you cannot trust something (or someone) that you do not believe exists. The journey begins there, but it does not end there.