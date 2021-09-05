CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: This Amazon Deal Gets You a 50-Inch 4K TV for Just $398

Whether you’re watching sports or streaming movies, you’re missing out if you’re not watching you content on a 4K TV. A 4K set offers sharper, crisper, more detailed images than an HDTV, so you can see each dribble, pass, and shot more clearly than ever before. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your old TV, you’re in luck.

Amazon has a new deal right now that gets you this TCL 4K Ultra HD TV for just $398.99 (regularly $499+). The massive 50-inch TV includes built-in Roku TV (for easy access to thousands of TV episodes and movies), excellent image and audio quality, plus smart functionalities — use Alexa or Google Assistant to change the channel, control the volume and even control your smart home devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FhHe_0P9rp5ZY00

Amazon

Buy: TCL 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $398

TCL made our list for Best 4K TVs and Best Smart TVs , and we can vouch for the reliability and picture quality of a TCL device. This Ultra HD TV delivers consistent contrasts and details, with a wider spectrum of colors than many models in its category. The available high dynamic range (HDR) helps define more life-like pictures, and minimizes any shadows or blurriness on screen.

This TV comes with a ton of inputs to let you plug in everything from a Blu-ray player to a gaming console to a USB stick. With Chromecast built-in, you can even cast your movies, music, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL TV. Everything is packed in a sleek and slim unit that looks great mounted on the wall or sitting on a home entertainment unit. This set also includes a remote control.

This Amazon deal saves you more than $100 on the 2021 model TCL 4K Ultra HD TV. Get it now for just $398 ; units were still available as of this writing but as with any Amazon deal, pricing and quantities could change, so add to cart soon.

