Best inflatable hot tubs in 2022

If you want ultimate relaxation all year round, the best inflatable hot tubs will offer the perfect retreat. The best inflatable hot tubs are easy to use, convenient and can be used indoors and outdoors. Best of all, you can also take it with you on vacation for that on-the-move, spa experience.

But with so many different types of inflatable hot tub available , it can often be tricky to know which one is right for your household. First, what size are you looking for, and what would suit your outdoor space? Depending on the size of your family, there are four-person sizes or if you enjoy hosting backyard parties, you can opt for one that can accommodate up to eight people with ease. Also, what design and extra features do you need? You can find inflatable hot tubs with advanced features such as bubble jets, drinks holders, LED lights or comfy head rests to relax in style.

To help you decide, we've rounded up a great selection of the best inflatable hot tubs to suit every backyard, lifestyle and budget.

What are the best inflatable hot tubs?

Deck out your backyard

Best grills

Best coolers

Best outdoor speakers

Best solar lights

Best patio heaters

After extensive research, we've found the best inflatable hot tub to be the Coleman SaluSpa. With 114 bubble jets to produce extensive bubbles and a cushioned floor, this is a very comfortable tub to take a soak in. A useful Power Saving Timer means you can heat the water in advance and the multi-function pump inflates the tub as well as regulating the filtration system. The PVC construction makes it durable as well.

If you're looking for something a bit bigger, then the Intex 75 PureSpa is worth your consideration. It's available in a range of sizes and features up to 170 bubble jets. The contoured headrests make this a luxurious tub to relax in and the multi-colored LED lights are sure to dazzle at night.

Inflatable hot tubs regularly go out of stock, due to popular demand. So if there's one you've got your eye on, check back frequently. Some can also go on sale towards the end of summer, which is worth bearing in mind.

The best inflatable hot tubs you can buy today

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub (Image credit: Coleman)

1. Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

The best inflatable hot tub overall

Hot Tub Capacity: : 4 to 6 people | Water Capacity (Gallons): 254 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 114 | Size: 77.0 x 77.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 88 pounds

Affordable Comfortable design Cushioned floor Consistent best-seller Only one color option Not as roomy as advertised Expensive replacement parts according to reviews Can take longer to heat water

After a long day of jogging, hiking, or rearranging furniture in your attic, there’s nothing quite like sinking into your own personal jacuzzi. Brought to you by a brand most may associate with camping equipment, the green-and-white Coleman SaluSpa is a great option for end-of-the-day, on-the-patio relaxation.

Setup is super simple: no tools required. Thanks to durable PVC materials and secure I-beam construction, this hot tub is built to last, and it won’t lose its shape over time. The water heats up all the way to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and 114 bubble jets are there to soothe your aching muscles. The multi-function pump doesn’t just heat the water, either; it also inflates the SaluSpa, and regulates the water filtration system. Thanks to the Power Saving Timer, you can even control the temperature up to 72 hours in advance, so that blissful soak will be ready when you are.

Intex 28431EP PureSpa Plus 85 (Image credit: Amazon)

2. Intex PureSpa Plus 85

The best value for one of the best inflatable hot tubs

Hot Tub Capacity: 6 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 210 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 140 | Size: 85 x 85 x 28 inches | Weight: 126 pounds

Excellent value 170 high-powered bubble jets Large capacity for the price Includes hard water treatment system Filter is tricky to change, according to some reviews Can take longer to reach high temperature Not ideal for small spaces

If you have the space, this might be the best inflatable hot tub you can find at this price. (And it shows. Intex offers a variety of other hot tub options, but as of this writing, most online retailers were sold out across the board.) Capable of holding up to six people, this popular model features two contoured headrests and up to 170 high-powered bubble jets, which should melt away any stressors of the day.

The built-in Fiber-Tech construction is built to last, and the puncture-resistant exterior is made of three-ply laminated material. Setup/breakdown is a breeze, and the insulated cover is there to minimize heat loss in between steam sessions. There’s even a neat multi-colored LED light for added ambiance.

And priced at just under $700, this is one of the best value inflatable hot tubs right now.

Intex Greywood Deluxe 4 Person Inflatable Spa Hot Tub (Image credit: Intex)

3. Intex Greywood Deluxe Inflatable Spa Hot Tub

Best inflatable hot tub with built-in lights

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 to 6 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 210 to 290 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 140-170 | Size: 77.0 x 77.0 x 28.0 inches to 85.0 x 85.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 98 to 102 pounds

Multiple size options Easy to maintain Built in LED lights Not ideal for small spaces Can take long for water to heat up Not all filters fit on this model

Intex's Greywood Deluxe Hot Tub comes in two sizes: The larger of the two can fit up to six people, has a 290-gallon capacity, and 170 water jets. The smaller, 4-person model has a 210-gallon capacity, and 140 jets.

What makes both models a lot of fun, though, is the color-changing LED light, which provides a certain style when hot tubbing at night. Both models also come with two foam headrests, and the exterior has a gray wood-style look (hence the name). They also have a wireless control panel, which lets you adjust the temperature, bubbles, and set a timer for when it should turn on and off. If you want a light show in your hot tub, this is the model for you.

Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki (Image credit: Bestway)

4. Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki

This inflatable hot tub fits up to 7 people

Hot Tub Capacity: 7 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 297 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 83 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 26.0 inches | Weight: 87 pounds

Functional design Water pump also inflates hot tub Durable material Has two capacity options Fewer bubble jets than other models Snap buckles are installed backwards, difficult to use Temperature can drop once the cover is off

It's not easy to travel to Scandinavia these days, but you can get a piece of the Nordic life with the Bestway Helsinki inflatable hot tub, whose exterior is designed to look like a rustic barrel-type hot tub. It also comes with ChemConnect chemical dispenser to keep your spa clean, 2 type VI filter cartridges, spa pump, hand inflating pump, repair kit, and an aluminum-lined cover to keep things warm.

The attached water pump is also used to inflate the Helsinki, which can accommodate up to seven people. Atop the pump are controls for temperature and water jets, as well as a timer which can be used to set the water temperature up to 72 hours in advance. However, with prices close to $1,000, the Helsinki costs as much as a flight to Finland.

Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii (Image credit: Coleman)

5. Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii Square Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub

The best square inflatable hot tub

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 177 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 114 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 73.1 pounds

Attractive design Easy to set up Ideal for a couple/small households Value price Somewhat small for four people The whole cover has to be removed and a bit flimsy Timer is not user-friendly

Sometimes it's hip to be square. Coleman's Hawaii SaluSpa inflatable hot tub takes a different shape than other, circular hot tubs, but still has all the amenities you want: 114 bubble jets, a cushioned floor, and room for up to four people. It's available in blue and gray.

Digital controls on the top of the pump are easy to navigate, and let you adjust the temperature, bubbles, and set timers. The filter cartridges are a cinch to replace, and the whole package is compact enough to store in the garage. The kit comes with the pool, one pool liner, a pool cover, a pump a chemical floater, two filter cartridges, an air pad protector, a repair patch, and an AirJet system.

Bestway SaluSpa Miami (Image credit: Bestway)

6. Bestway SaluSpa Miami Hot Tub

This is a great buy for entry-level hot-tubbers

Hot Tub Capacity: 2 to 4 person | Water Capacity (gallons): 177 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 120 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 26.0 inches | Weight: 53.9 pounds

Lower price than competitors 120 bubble jets Easy to set up Ideal for small households No extra features or accessories A bit small for four people Temperature cools quickly once cover is off Less durable than other tubs

The Bestway Miami is nearly identical to the Coleman SaluSpa, but that’s not a bad thing. Holding up to 177 gallons of water (and four fully grown humans), the Miami model is one of the best inflatable hot tubs you can get today. It has 120 bubble jets, plenty for a tub this size, allowing for just the right amount of water pressure. However, there is only one massage setting, and the jets shut off automatically after a half hour of continued use.

Like other SaluSpa models, the water heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and the temperature can be adjusted via the LED control panel. Reviewers consistently praise this glorified kiddy pool for its quality construction and overall durability; the puncture-resistant material and I-beam construction lets your friends, family, or lovers lean against the side comfortably.

Coleman Saluspa Havana Hot Tub (Image credit: Coleman)

7. Coleman Saluspa Havana Hot Tub

Best with a remote

Hot Tub Capacity: 2 to 4 person | Water Capacity (Gallons): 177 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit) : 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 60 | Size: 71 x 71 x 26 inches | Weight: 73 pounds

Can be controlled via the remote control Features power saving timer Attractive design Soft neoprene-like floor padding Not many bubble jets Not ideal for four people Poor instructions manual

The Coleman Saluspa Havana Hot Tub stands out for its remote control which allows you to remotely adjust the temperature and massage system. It can seat 2-4 people, so would suit a small family and features a power saving timer, allowing you to heat the water up to 72 hours in advance.

While it comes at a fairly premium price tag, this inflatable hot tub boasts a lot of features. The multi-function pump will inflate the tub as well as maintain the filtration system and there is a main control panel in case you lose the remote! True, there's not as many bubble jets as some of the other tubs have to offer, so this model would be ideal for those who don't want such an intense experience.

How to choose the best inflatable hot tub for you

Before you buy the best inflatable hot tub, there are a few considerations you’ll need to make first. What size do you need? There’s no point buying a huge tub if you don’t have enough space in your outdoor patio or decking. If you do have a compact space however, it’s ideal to invest in a smaller capacity tub that can nicely accommodate 2-4 people. This size is also suitable for those who will only relax in it from time to time, rather than for socializing.

In any case, if you have a big family or want a tub for entertaining friends, you should opt for a larger capacity (4-6 person), and make sure you have sufficient space for it.

Next up, consider the material it’s made out of and how durable your inflatable hot tub will be in the long-term. Most quality hot tubs will be strong and sturdy to handle any force or punctures. You’ll find some that are PVC or layered vinyl, while others can come with reinforced walls which are always the better choice.

For those who want the more premium hot tub, these can come with advanced features such as adjustable bubble jet settings, so you can control your bubble intensity, handy cupholders, headrests and carry handles, which makes moving it around easy. Best of all, if you hold gatherings, you can find ones with impressive LED lights to get everyone in the party mood.

You'll also need to know how to clean and maintain an inflatable hot tub and What type of hot tub should I buy? Everything you need to know to help you decide. In addition, check out Does my hot tub need a fence? Safety regulations explained to keep your family and friends safe.

Do I need a fence around my hot tub?

The rules vary depending on which state you live in, but at the very least you will need a lockable barrier in place which meets the ASTM F 1346 requirements. To find out your specific regulations, you will need to contact your local government and, if relevant, your Homeowners Association.

It’s common for a fence to be required which should be a minimum of 4ft tall and not scalable. Under more strict regulations, some municipalities will demand a solid wall surrounding the tub. It shouldn’t have additional access points, such as windows, and again shouldn’t be climbable. At the very least, a lockable cover will be required. It should be able to take the weight of a person without collapsing.

These barriers can add to the cost of introducing a hot tub to your backyard. But, for safety reasons, they are essential and must be taken into consideration before you purchase.

How to reduce the cost of running an inflatable hot tub

Position your tub in a protected area away from the elements. Ideally in a corner or against a wall. If it’s in a covered area, that’s great too. In doing this, it will need less energy to heat. You can even bring your tub indoors if you really want to save on the heating bill.

Invest in an inflatable hot tub which comes with an insulation lid or purchase one separately. This will keep the heat locked in and acts as an extra safety measure.

While you’re buying a lid, invest in a protector too. This sits underneath the hot tub and helps insulate it as well as protects it from damage.

Buy a smaller tub. The more water it holds, the more energy it will take to heat it, so only buy for the capacity you need.

Use your inflatable hot tub in the summer rather than the winter. When it’s colder outside, the hob tub will naturally use more energy to heat itself, so using it more often in the summer will reduce expenditure vs the winter.

Clean your inflatable hot tub regularly. This will make it last longer and will reduce the need to buy chemicals to clean it. Not sure how? Here’s how to clean and maintain an inflatable hot tub.

Check out more of our appliance coverage:

Best refrigerators | Best gas ranges | Best electric ranges | Best dishwashers | Best washing machines | Best clothes dryers | Best vacuum cleaners | Best microwaves | Best grills | Best bread machines | Best blenders | Best stand mixers | Best coffee makers | Best espresso machines | Best food processors | Best juicers | Best air fryers | Best Cuisinart coffee makers | Best patio heaters | Best solar lights | Best coolers | Best outdoor pizza ovens