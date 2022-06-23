ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Doobie Brothers in New Hampshire this Weekend

By Paul Wolfe
 4 days ago
The Doobie Brothers are making a tour stop just shy of Maine this weekend. The Doobie Brothers are finally on the road for their 50th Anniversary Tour. The tour...

New England Today

Digital Exclusive: A Visit to MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, NH

Weekends with Yankee co-host Richard Wiese visits the MacDowell Colony, an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, where they foster the arts. The Colony has hosted such legends as composers Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein and Our Town playwright Thornton Wilder. This video was created in partnership with the...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
16 Best Things to Do in Derry, NH

Derry is a town and a famous tourist destination in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. It is the most populous area in Rockingham County and the fourth most popular in the state, despite being a town rather than a city. Explore wineries, award-winning museums, and theatres, and join a walking tour...
DERRY, NH
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Visitors to Old Orchard Beach, Maine Can See Lady Gaga and Imagine Dragons for Free

The Old Orchard Beach Pier has been open for business. Even though they've been open and rocking and rolling since May, with the calendar officially turning to the summer season earlier this week, all eyes are on one of Maine's go-to tourist spots for the season -- the Old Orchard Beach Pier. Serving up some of the best coastal views in the state as well as the freshest seafood in Maine, hanging at the OOB Pier is truly an all-day party.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Q97.9

Augusta Maine Police Want You to Be More Like Megan and James

That might actually be the point. Megan and James are not celebrities. They don't have a huge following on TikTok - they are just kind Mainers. We need more stories about kindness, selflessness...giving. That's where the Augusta Maine Police Department steps in to recognize two not so ordinary people. According to a Facebook post by the Augusta police, Meghan and James saw an older gentleman on Water Street take a pretty hard fall. They were in their car and pulled over to help. They didn't have to, but they did.
AUGUSTA, ME
#Maine Savings
94.9 HOM

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
Z107.3

Bob Marley Sees A Swimming Squirrel At Little Sebago Lake

There is nothing quite like spending the day on a boat on a lake in Maine. Beautiful scenery, sunshine, good friends, and swimming squirrels? Yeah, apparently so! Bad enough that you can't escape these little buggers on land. Maine’s number one funny dude, comedian Bob Marley, was chillin’ on Little...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Sad News For Bangor… the Dakin Pool Is Not Opening This Summer

When I was a kid, the public pools were where the fun was. It's funny, I grew up without a pool, like a lot of kids. But we had a camp. I could go swimming anytime I wanted to for the most part. But there was just something awesome about being able to swim in your own back yard. And back then, Hampden didn't have a public pool, so the options were even more limited.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Tourists return to Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists returned to Maine's beaches this weekend, including Old Orchard Beach, on the hottest day of the year thus far in coastal Maine. Canadian tourists, which make up 17% of Maine's tourism, have been unable to visit in the past two years due to border restrictions. Old Orchard Beach businesses say that their return has been a boon to the local economy.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, recently made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
94.9 HOM

Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

