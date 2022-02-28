The Best Wallets for Men of 2022: Shop for Every Budget, Style and Purpose

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

It should go without saying that the best men’s wallets are an easy and inexpensive way to make your life more functional.

A men’s wallet is an everyday carry item that pretty much 100% of men own, but a lot of guys don’t really put much thought into replacing their wallets until they’re literally falling apart.

Yet when the time comes to buy a new wallet, you have to be careful and choose wisely. A wallet is a very personal item; it’s quite literally something you’ll carry on your person everywhere you go.

To help you find the perfect new wallet, we’ve compiled this list of the best wallets for men to ensure you keep your valuables secure, and stylishly so. And ideally, the best men’s wallets should last years.

Maybe that worn-down leather wallet dad gifted you as an undergrad has seen better days. Or you’re just looking to streamline your pockets with a modern cardholder.

Wallets are also popular gifts for men , whether for birthdays, anniversaries or Christmas gifts — if the time calls for it, that is.

No matter the reason, if the time has come to upgrade your wallet, read on, gentlemen.

Best Bifold Wallets

A bifold wallet is the most traditional wallet style. It has one fold down the middle, with a varying number of card slots and features. The cards and cash are stored horizontally. It’s a very versatile style because it allows you to store plenty of cash and cards without adding too much bulk.

As a middle-of-the-road pick, bifold are neither as streamlined as a cardholder nor as spacious as a trifold. Even so, they’re the perfect size for most guys, and the best leather bifold wallets can last for years even with daily use.

1. Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet

BEST OVERALL

If you want to find the best wallets under $100, there’s really just one brand you need to know: Bellroy.

Slim, sleek, sustainable and stocked with multiple compartments, the Bellroy Note Sleeve hits nearly every mark and even manages to squeeze in some special features. Its handsome design appeals to minimalists, and it’s made from rich top-grain leather that feels pliable and soft.

The brand emblem at the bottom right is a nice touch as well. On the inside, you’re looking at 3 quick-access slots, and there’s a unique pull-tab for stashing extra less used cards. This wallet is unique in that the cards are stored vertically, rather than horizontally. This extra height allows it to better accommodate taller foreign bills.

With all that functionality and 10 chic colors to choose from, it’s not hard to see why this is our top overall pick. If you’re looking for a traditional leather wallet with modern features, you aren’t going to find any better men’s wallets in 2022 for this price.

Review: Putting Bellroy’s Famous Wallet To the Test



Buy: Bellroy Note Sleeve $89.00

2. Nomad Bifold Wallet

CONTENDER

The Nomad Wallet isn’t inexpensive, but it uses premium materials that more than justify its $120 price tag. For one thing, the Nomad wallet is made from premium Horween leather, which is one of America’s most legendary tanneries.

There’s a quick access slot on the outside of the wallet, plus multiple slots on the inside that can accommodate up to 15 cards.

You can add on a specially designed card for your AirTag, too. The AirTag snaps into place so it won’t add bulk to your wallet.



Buy: Nomad Wallet $119.95

3. Harber London Leather Bifold Wallet

PREMIUM LEATHER

Known for quality at a relatively affordable price, Harber London has produced some of the finest leather wallets that money can buy. Enter the Leather Bifold. This well-crafted offering is handmade from the same premium materials and snaps close with a metal closure. Each wallet offers plenty of space in a slender, sturdy package with the ability to hold multiple currency sizes depending on where you are.

There are numerous slots for cards with room to fit 18 total, and one main compartment for cash on the interior. while The sturdy exterior keeps the wallet looking in tip-top shape, too.

Potentially the best part about this wallet is that it’s RFID-blocking, so you don’t have to worry about someone stealing your money.



Buy: Harber London Leather Bifold Wallet $108.00

4. Herschel Supply Co. Hank Wallet

BEST VALUE

Herschel has become the go-to for affordable, top-of-the-line travel accessories . Look at the company’s best-selling duffle bags should you need a reminder. The Hank wallet remains one of the best deals in town and was designed with versatility in mind.

Each wallet is made up of fabric, and some have synthetic leather, making these good options if you don’t want animal products. You get plenty of card slots, plus an ID window and a sleeve for bills.

It comes in a ton of colors, and the fabric construction is durable, making it a good option for anyone who doesn’t want a leather wallet.



Buy: Herschel Wallet $38.00

5. Leatherology Thin Bifold Wallet

MOST CLASSIC

Sleek, slim and available in a variety of colors, Leatherology’s bifold wallet is pretty close to the platonic ideal of a bifold. It doesn’t have as many innovative features as the Bellroy, but if you just want a stylish leather wallet with traditional card sleeves, this is the one to get.

You can even add a monogram for 10 dollars. If you’re looking for an ultra-slim wallet with plenty of pockets, this is one of the best wallets of the year.



Buy: Leatherology Thin Wallet $80.00

Best Cardholder Wallets

A cardholder wallet features no folds, making it one of the most streamlined options you can get. Cardholders are made from the same materials as regular men’s wallets, but the card slots are on the outside of the wallet. This makes for easier access, but they’re not as secure and you can’t store as many items.

These are some of the best wallets for traveling when you want to keep your cards secure inside a bag or anti-theft carrying case.

1. BOSCA Old Leather Front Pocket Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Bosca’s innovative cardholder wallet combines two wallet designs into one — it has a cardholder design on the front, with three pouches for storing your cards. The clip on the back can be used for storing cash, overflow cards, or pretty much anything you can attach to it.

This wallet is available in four shades total, including black, navy, saddle and the dark brown color pictured below.



Buy: Bosca Wallet $90.00

2. Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Cardholder

BEST UPGRADE

Tom Ford has such clarity in his vision that you can always tell when you’re looking at a Tom Ford-designed piece, even though the branding is often pretty minimal. This cardholder is a great example.

There are four card slots, with the front slot forming a T-shaped cutout (for Tom, obviously). It’s a bit of branding, but it’s also a clever way to make your most-used card easier to access.



Buy: Tom Ford Wallet $350.00

3. Filson Front Pocket Cash & Card Case

ALSO GREAT

For something rugged and minimalist, check out Filson’s simple front pocket cardholder wallet. There are three compartments in total, including a pouch for folded-up dollar bills. The unique curved shape saves space and makes it easier to slip into your jeans’ front pocket. It even comes with a protective cotton pouch.



Buy: Filson Wallet $90.00

Best Trifold Wallets

A bifold has two folds, and a trifold has, you guessed it, three. A trifold opens similar to a brochure and stores cards vertically, rather than horizontally, making a trifold best suited to larger pant pockets or jacket pockets.

A trifold will have a lot of slots, making it a good option if you have many cards to carry. The biggest problem with trifold wallets s is bulkiness.

1. Calvin Klein Trifold Wallet

Jeans, tees and of course, underwear: Calvin Klein is one of the best places to shop if you need to pick up quality basics. They also make leather goods, such as this simple trifold wallet that features a logo design on the bottom and a pebble leather design.

One panel features an ID window, the other features slots for cards and the last panel features a pouch for coins. There’s also a sleeve for cash.

2. Lauren by Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Trifold Wallet

CONTENDER

Keep it simple with this affordable and reliable wallet from the king of modern menswear, Ralph Lauren. This wallet is available in either black or brown, and this trifold design features two panels with three card slots each, while the last panel has an ID window. There are also three slide pockets for even more storage and a sleeve for currency and other papers.

The wallet has the brand’s emblem embossed on the front, and you can get it in either brown or black.



Buy: Ralph Lauren Trifold Wallet $40.00

3. Acne Studios Leather Trifold Wallet

BEST UPGRADE

This wallet has an innovative folding design that sets it apart from most other trifolds. While a trifold typically has three parts that open like a brochure, this wallet has one flap that opens upward and another that opens to the side, forming a sort of L-shape.

Two of the flaps have sleeves for carrying cards, while the other has a snap pouch for your coins, making it a great option if you like to pay with cash. True to Acne Studios design ethos, this wallet has a modern, minimalist look.



Buy: Acne Studios Trifold Wallet $310.00

Best Money Clips

Money clips are pretty much what they sound like — they’re a clip, typically made from metal, that holds all of your cards and cash together. A money clip is pretty much as streamlined as it gets. The drawback is that, since all of the cards are stored together, it can be tricky to pull out the one you need without pulling the others.

Our favorite money clips aren’t so much wallets as they are wallet alternatives. However, they can be an extremely convenient way to carry cash when you don’t want the bulk of a wallet weighing down your pockets.

The best money clips are typically made from metal with some kind of engraving or decorative element. They should be slim and secure so you don’t have to worry about losing your cash or cards and small enough to slip into your breast or pants pockets.

1. TUMI Ballistic Etched Money Clip

BEST OVERALL

Best known for their sturdy and stylish luggage, TUMI also makes a mean money clip. The polished metal gives it a sophisticated and shiny look, and the etched pattern across the front adds visual interest while also making it easier to grip the clip when it’s time to settle the bill.

This clip is super sleek and stylish, which is everything a money clip should be.



Buy: Tumi Money Clip $85.00

2. M-Clip Money Clip

BEST UPGRADE

The most convenient way to carry around cash is in a money clip. M-Clip sells a variety of options at different price points, starting at $30, but their best money clips will last for years (if not decades) and will set you back about $140. Picking one is just a matter of preference and taste.

Whatever design you go with, know that you’re assured great build quality and functionality. It takes a lot to damage the solid stainless-steel frame.



Buy: M-Clip Discovery Line Money Clip $140.00

3. Craighill station money clip

BEST VALUE

Craighill is a unique brand specializing in small metal goods, many of which are made from rugged materials like brass and titanium. This money clip is attractive in its simplicity. There are no moving parts to break, it’s just a folded piece of metal that you can slip cash and cards into.



Buy: Craighill Money Clip $35.00

Best Passport Wallets

If you travel a lot, a passport wallet can be used to not only protect your passport but also organize your cards, cash and IDs. The advantage here is that by keeping all of your essentials together, you’ll have fewer things to keep track of — that means you’re less likely to leave your debit card at the coffee kiosk as you run to the gate.

The main drawback here is space — passports are big, and so are passport wallets, so they’re not ideal for use as a daily driver.

1. Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet

BEST OVERALL

For the globetrotter making his way from continent to continent and needing something to carry all of his foreign cash and documents, the Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet is calling your name from first class. We’re big fans of Red Wing boots , so it’s no surprise they make a killer leather wallet, too.

Sold in brown and black, these travel holders are cut and sewn from vegetable-tanned leather that holds up well over time, and have several compartments to hold multiple small items, a notebook, and, of course, your passport. The embossed logo on the interior is a notable detail that serves as a stamp of approval for premium quality.



Buy: Red Wing Passport Wallet $140.00

2. MOMA Design Store Passport Case

BEST VALUE

The MOMA design store is one of the best shops for unique gifts, and this passport case is a standout option. It’s made from recycled leather, which is dyed in vibrant primary colors. The outside of the wallet is blue, but the inside is red, yellow and blue. It’s also available in a more tonal red and pink color. There are two slots for holding cards, plus an extra flap pocket.



Buy: MOMA Design Store Passport Wallet Starting at $22.50

3. Madewell The Leather Passport Case

ENGRAVABLE

If you’re looking for a simple (and affordable) passport case, consider this option from Madewell. It comes in black or tan brown, and it has two smaller interior slots for storing cards, plus a larger slot for your passport. The leather itself is vegetable-tanned, meaning it’ll improve with age.

As an added bonus, you even have the option to add a personalized monogram on the front.



Buy: Madewell Passport Wallet $32.50

Best Zip Wallets

Zip wallets and button wallets add extra security to your essentials, ensuring your cards, cash and coins won’t fall out, no matter what you’re doing. The drawbacks are that zip wallets tend to be on the bulky side, and it takes more effort to access your cards.

1. Comme Des Garcons Zip Around Leather Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Innovative and experimental defines the Comme Des Garcons brand, but this wallet is surprisingly practical and simple. The black leather wallet features a contrasting brass zip around the outside, and the inside of the wallet has a handy pouch for holding coins and cash, as well as slots for your cards.



Buy: CDG Zip Wallet $180.00

2. Rains Zip Wallet

BEST NON-LEATHER

If you’re looking for an alternative to leather, Rains’ stylish zip wallet is made from a water-resistant synthetic material. It has a zippered compartment with a snap compartment for folded bills or coins, in addition to three card slots.



Buy: Rains Zip Wallet $60.00

3. MAKR Leather Zip Luxe Wallet

BEST UPGRADE

MAKR takes a considered approach to handcrafted leather goods, but you don’t have to visit their studio to find their best stuff. Rather, Madewell stocks plenty of their leather goods, including this simple zip wallet. It’s available in a range of colors, and there’s an interior compartment to help you stay organized.

The wallets are made from premium leather and use genuine YKK zippers. Several sophisticated colors are available.



Buy: Makr Zip Wallet $160.00

4. Shinola Zip Wallet

INTEGRATED KEY CLIP

If you want to truly carry as few items as possible, then consider investing in this zip wallet from Shinola, a brand that focuses on producing its products in Detroit. This zippered wallet has a single compartment with a unique interior key clip. That means that you can use this wallet for both your keys and your cards.



Buy: Shinola Zip Key Wallet $140.00

Best Minimalist Wallets

Brands like The Ridge have exploded traditional wallet classifications, making products that exist somewhere between cardholders and money clips. Since they usually have specialized storage solutions, the drawback is that they may not work for everyone’s needs.

1. The Ridge Titanium Wallet

BEST OVERALL

The Ridge is a sleek, minimalist wallet that features two metal components with an elastic middle portion that holds all of your cards tightly together. When you want to access them, the convenient thumb slot allows you to push your cards out.

The back of the wallet features a money clip for storing cash, receipts, or anything you might want quick access to. This titanium wallet features all the security and convenience you could want from a modern wallet, with a bit of style, too.



Buy: Ridge Titanium Wallet $95.00

2. The Ridge Topographic Wallet

RUNNER UP

The Ridge first released its Topographic Wallet to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the National Parks Service, and a portion of all sales go toward the National Park system. This stylish wallet features a topographical map of Yosemite’s Half Dome, an iconic American peak.

The wallet itself also comes with an elastic money clip to securely carry cash, receipts and other essentials. The minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet has an expanding cardholder that can fit up to 12 cards.



Buy: The Ridge Topographic Metal Wallet $125.00

3. Ekster Parliament Wallet

MOST UNIQUE

Ekster’s smart wallet features a built-in aluminum cardholder with a quick-release mechanism that ejects your most-used cards in the order you want. The top-grain leather has a natural stiffness to it, so it won’t bend or fold. You can also purchase one of the company’s tracker cards, which is basically a Tile-like device to help locate your misplaced wallet anywhere across the globe. This wallet comes in a variety of colors.



Buy: Ekster Parliament Wallet $89.00



Buy: Ekster Parliament Wallet $89.00

4. Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Wallet

BEST VALUE

The Thread wallet is minimalist in the best way possible; it’s small in price and size. It has one main compartment and an additional external pocket, and it’s designed to hold between 2 and 8 cards.

The wallets have a printed textile design, adding a pop of personality. There’s also a small ring for attaching to a keychain or lanyard for even more secure storage.



Buy: Thread Wallet $25.00

Best Phone Wallets

People will forget their prescription eyeglasses and car keys before they forget their phone, which is why phone wallets are such a great category — they offer a way for you to store your cards right on your phone.

The drawback with phone wallets is that you have to find the right one to fit your phone, which not everyone will be able to do.

1. Bellroy Phone Case Wallet

BEST OVERALL

The famous Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet now has a little brother: the Bellroy Phone Case wallet, available for the iPhone SE, 12 and 13. (Unfortunately, Android users will have to keep scrolling.) This stylish iPhone wallet has just enough space for three cards, and it’s available in three shades of premium, eco-friendly leather.

A magnetic snap closure ensures your cards stay secure wherever you go, and the case itself is backed by a three-year warranty. If you want a phone wallet that can also carry cash, then we recommend the Torro phone wallet below.



Buy: Bellroy Phone Case Wallet $79.00

2. The Ridge Card Case

RUNNER UP

We love everything about this iPhone wallet case from The Ridge , a SPY favorite. We trust The Ridge to make durable and secure wallets that will last for years, and we love the extremely reasonable $50 price tag. This wallet case protects your screen with a raised bevel, and it contains two pockets for your ID, credit cards or cash.

Customers can choose from either brown or black leather, which provides both a sophisticated look and enough texture so that you can always keep a secure grip on your phone.

The Ridge offers this case for iPhone 12s of all sizes (no iPhone 13 just yet).



Buy: The Ridge Card Case $50.00

3. Smartish Phone Wallet

CONTENDER

Not only is this wallet from Smartish a great way to carry your cards, but it also doubles as a protective phone case. It’s available for a variety of phones. This option is for the Galaxy S21. The back of the card has one slot for sliding your cards into and a convenient thumb slot for pushing your cards out of the back to access them.



Buy: Smartish Galaxy S21 Wallet Case $19.99

4. Spigen Slim Armor CS Samsung Galaxy S20 Case

BEST VALUE

You wouldn’t know this was a wallet, and that’s what makes it such a great option. It has a sliding compartment on the back that’s ideal for storing a couple of cards and folded bills. It also serves as a phone case, protecting your device from drops and scratches.

This model is for the Samsung Galaxy S20, but you can find Spigen cases for a wide variety of phones.



Buy: Spigen Android Phone Wallet $16.99

5. TORRO Leather Phone Wallet

MOST POCKETS

If you love the look, smell and feel of premium leather, then you’ll want to check out TORRO’s leather iPhone wallets. ( Torro also has phone wallets for Samsung and Google phones .) This UK company makes phone wallets with fine grain leather, and they’re available in a variety of colors to better match your personal style. These microfiber-lined wallets hide a durable, silicone-based frame for your phone and a classic folio design. There’s even a standing mechanism for watching videos hands-free. Most importantly, like the best men’s wallets, TORRO’s phone wallets have enough slots to fit all your cash, cards and ID but are still slim enough to slip into your pants pockets.



Buy: TORRO Cell Phone Case for iPhone 12 $37.99

Frequently Asked Questions

The Bellroy Note Sleeve is a great option for most men. It has a streamlined design, but hidden features make it a functional option for storing coins, extra cash and infrequently used cards.

RFID-skimming sounds scary -- it's basically digital pickpocketing, in which a thief scans data from your cards. But the truth is, there's hardly any evidence of real-world theft committed by RFID-skimming. Getting an RFID-blocking wallet certainly won't hurt, but you shouldn't pay extra for it.

Trifold wallets are bulkier than bifolds, but if you have a lot of cards, a trifold can be a great option. For most people, a bifold will be sufficient for cards, cash and IDs.