ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cheap recipes for your backyard barbecue

By Carole Cancler
LivingCheap
LivingCheap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Backyard barbecues are a great way to entertain, but even when you host a potluck, they can be a pricey way to party. Whether you are entertaining a small or large crowd at your backyard barbecue, you can still stay on budget. Here is our guide to cooking on the cheap...

livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

Quick Cucumber Salad Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Cucumbers are a delicious addition to salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, and even cocktails, but they rarely get the spotlight they deserve. To really enjoy cucumbers in all of their crispy, crunchy glory, make a quick cucumber salad. Tossed with just a few simple ingredients, it's the perfect summer side dish for your next grill-out, picnic, and more.
RECIPES
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
Parade

17 Grilled Salmon Recipes You'll Want to Eat All Summer Long

Why bake salmon in the summertime when you can utilize your outdoor grill? Summer grilling is the way to go, when it’s warm outside and you don’t want to heat up your house. Salmon is fantastic on the grill, as these 15 easy grilled salmon recipes prove. There’s a little bit of everything, from Salmon Citrus Skewers and Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower Rice, to Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Crema and Sesame Chili Grilled Salmon. So the next time you feel like fish for dinner, skip the shrimp, scallops and swordfish in lieu of salmon and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
LivingCheap

Memorial Day Weekend freebies and deals 2022

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Memorial Day is a day for parades and remembrance, picnics and barbecues — and deals! A...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Meat Market#Beef Brisket#Hamburger#Food Drink#Cash Carry#Sam S Club
Mashed

12 Best Ramen Flavors Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're a noodle fan, then you're most likely well aware of the delicious and heavenly food known as ramen. Freshly made ramen paired with meat, vegetables, and a choice of drink makes for an incredibly delicious meal. Many of us are familiar with packaged, square packs of instant ramen too. While instant ramen is full of sodium, it is also a super filling, salty, savory meal that is super convenient.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe

"Warmer days are ahead and I'm dreaming of backyard and patio gatherings," says chef and recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, and there's no doubt that many of us are dreaming of the same thing. Since those days are quickly approaching, you may be looking for the perfect drink to serve at such a gathering, and Shelbert's orange crush cocktail is a great option. "This orange crush would be a refreshing cocktail to serve," she notes. It's the perfect summer party libation for three reasons. First, as noted, it's a great refresher for those warmer days; the sweet, cold cocktail will cut through the heat just like an icy soda did when you were a kid, here with the relaxing benefits of booze.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LivingCheap

Discount on Casa Verde ready-to-make plant-based meals

Science shows that a plant-based diet is good for your health and the planet. If you’ve been wanting to incorporate more vegetarian meals into your diet but didn’t know how to begin, an easy first step is heat-and-eat meals. Because plant proteins are less expensive than meat, they’re also easier on your wallet. And you can ease into a plant-based eating plan without worrying about fresh produce spoiling if you’re too busy to fix the dishes you had planned.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Summer Sips! The Dirty Shirley Is About to Be Your Go-To Memorial Day Cocktail

A Shirley Temple was the iconic beverage of my 1970’s childhood. I can remember me and my cousins slurping the fizzy fluorescent red drink at every family event. Fast forward 50 years later and here I am sharing an adult version of my favorite mocktail. The “Dirty Shirley,” as it’s commonly called is similar in sweetness to the original non-alcoholic beverage, with a grown-up, bitter edge.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Genius Tip For Keeping Olive Oil Fresh

Experts say buying olive oil is like buying wine. There are subtle differences in taste that vary depending on its region of origin, and less expensive bottles often lack the character that is detectable in more premium varieties (via Well+Good). Grocery stores often offer olive oils that range substantially in price, from less than $10 to more than $50, and some that even sell in the three digits. According to Real Simple, while you don't have to break the bank, spending a bit more for a good bottle of the extra-virgin stuff can pay off. It does some heavy lifting in the flavor department, whether it's used to elevate simple dishes, finish off soups and salads or brighten up roasted vegetables.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Louisiana-inspired dirty rice: Try the Instant Pot recipe

If you’re an Instant Pot enthusiast, we’ve got a recipe for you. As we gear up for barbecue season, make this delectable dirty rice recipe courtesy of Jenea Butler, CEO at lifestyle blog The Peculiar Green Rose. "I live in Louisiana and rice dressing (very similar to dirty...
RECIPES
Fox News

Paula Deen salutes Memorial Day with a southern-style picnic

Southern cuisine queen Paula Deen brings viewers a picnic treat on the latest episode of "At Home," serving up a quartet of delicious dishes sure to make everyone's picnic time with family extra special. Deen's Memorial Day episode kicked off at her Savannah, Georgia home where she invited everyone to...
SAVANNAH, GA
LivingCheap

LivingCheap

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

 https://livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy