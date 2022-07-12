RS Recommends: These Noise-Cancelling Sony Headphones Come With a 30-Hour Runtime (and a $122 Discount)

Click here to read the full article.

Upgrading your headphones just got much cheaper: Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless premium noise-cancelling headphones are currently discounted on Amazon just a few days before Prime Day . Normally $349.99, you save $121.99 on one of our favorite over-ear headphones from the brand. But if you want to score the discount, you’ll want to act fast since the deal could change at any time.

Delivering Sony’s famously good noise cancellation, a built-in mic, and exceptionally deep bass, the wireless cans are among our editors’ favorite Bluetooth headphones we’ve recently tested that you can buy right now.

The headphones’ 40mm drivers, air-tight earcups, and premium sound quality make them ideal for enjoying hip-hop, electronic, house, and any other music with full low-end sound. They’re also designed to be worn for long periods of time: Thick ear cups and a soft headband make them comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, and 30 hours of battery ensure all-day juice. Plus, if you need a quick recharge, the headphones can get 5 hours of battery with just 10 minutes of charging.

The headphones even come with a sleek carrying case, which helps protect them when they’re folded up and stored away in your luggage.

Noise-cancellation, meantime, adjusts to wherever you are, ensuring a tranquil listening experience for working, traveling, or just enjoying alone time at home. This noise-cancellation can be customized on your smartphone using Sony’s app.

And like most of Sony’s over-the-ear headphones, you get extensive and intuitive onboard touch controls, from pausing tunes to adjusting volume from the earcups. You can also place your hand over the right earcup to temporarily deactivate noise cancellation for conversations or, say, listening to airport announcements. Another bonus: They include a “speak-to-chat” feature, so when you start speaking, your music pauses and the headphones’ mics allow you to hear what someone’s saying to you without having to remove the headphones. Meantime, their wear-detecting tech pauses your music when you take them off halfway through a song.

If you’re in need of some new headphones — or looking for an upgrade — be sure to take advantage of Sony’s current markdown on Amazon .

Another great Sony headphones Prime Day deal you should know about right now is this 24 percent discount on a pair of wired Sony on-ear headphones , making them a steal at under $13 right now.

For a pair of noise-cancelling over-ears, you can score these Sony headphones for a 22 percent discount today.

And for the top wired earbuds deal, these Sony buds are currently 50 percent off on Amazon at the time of writing — meaning you’re getting a pair of solid, travel-friendly earbuds cheaper than a monthly Netflix subscription.

Want to see more headphones deals for Prime Day? We have you covered with our Prime Day deals guide here .